Opposed incumbents see large losses in Sauk County, large number of absentee ballots delayed final results

Election results were not finalized in the county until after 1 a.m. Sauk County Clerk Becky Evert said result county being cut into two days could be what delayed results Monday.

"A lot of Municipalities had all those absentees, and then they reconciled them all. It just took a long time, the cities took a long time," said Evert. "Timing all depends, it typically isn't that late, I think it was the absentees that just created that. They started, they stopped and then they had to get their bearings again."