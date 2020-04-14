Opposed incumbents see large losses in Sauk County, large number of absentee ballots delayed final results

Election results in Sauk County were not completely reported for nine hours after counting began on April 13, but showed large losses for opposed incumbents.
All 31 county board seats were up for election on April 7, 16 of those races were opposed.
Thirteen opposed races had an incumbent running for re-election, results show that only four incumbents held their place on the county board.
In District 9, Incumbent Tommy Lee Bychinski held his seat with 277 votes while his opponent Carrie Johnson received 201 votes.
Incumbent Kristin White Eagle in District 13 won with 356 votes, with challenger Joe Prantner receiving 307 votes.
Brain Peper the incumbent in District 25 took the lead with 379 votes, with his opponent Sandy Cook taking 217 votes.
In District 27 incumbent Carl Gruber won by over 100 votes with 349, and challenger Scott Alexander received 245 votes.
Nine incumbents lost their seats to opponents.
In District 2, challenger Terry Spencer received 458 votes, to incumbent Thomas Kriegl's 315 votes.
Incumbent Bob Newport in District 5 received 156 votes, to his challenger Peter Kinsman's 309 votes.
Glen Johnson, the incumbent for District 11 received 268 votes, while his challenger R. Mike Flint took the seat with 315 votes.
Current Board Chairman Peter Vedro of District 15 lost his seat by 219 votes, receiving 192 votes. His opponent Kevin Schell received 411 votes.
Thomas Dorner took the District 16 seat with 444 votes, while incumbent John Miller received 170 votes.
District 22 incumbent Jean Berlin lost her seat with 200 votes, while opponent Donald Stevens received 320 votes.
Challenger Dennis Polivka took the District 23 seat with 398 votes, and incumbent Kevin Lins received 341 votes.
Current Vice Board Chairman William Hambrecht lost his District 28 seats, with 348 votes to challenger Smooth Detter with 484 votes.
Four of the 16 opposed races had no incumbent running.
In District 7, Delmar Scanlon with 171 votes narrowly defeated his opponent Mark Waldon who receieved 167 votes.
Rob Nelson took the District 18 seat by five votes, receiving 260 votes, with opponent Tim Stieve receiving 255 votes.
In District 29, Joel Chrisler received 554 votes, defeating his opponent Paul Hefty by 338 votes. Hefty received 216 votes.
Fifteen district seats ran unopposed, 14 with an incumbent holding their seat. In District 3 a new candidate Lynn Eberl ran unopposed.
Election results were not finalized in the county until after 1 a.m. Sauk County Clerk Becky Evert said result county being cut into two days could be what delayed results Monday.
"A lot of Municipalities had all those absentees, and then they reconciled them all. It just took a long time, the cities took a long time," said Evert. "Timing all depends, it typically isn't that late, I think it was the absentees that just created that. They started, they stopped and then they had to get their bearings again."
Voter turnout was about 40 percent, which includes in-person voting and absentee ballots, said Evert.
The county sent out 14,867 absentee ballots for the April election, and received 12,974 back. In 2016, the county sent out 6,624 absentee ballots and received 6,501 back.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.