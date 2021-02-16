Oral arguments scheduled in Kekoskee case

Oral arguments are scheduled in the state Supreme Court case over the status of the village of Kekoskee.

In 2018, the state Department of Administration approved a cooperative plan for the former town of Williamstown to fold into the tiny village of Kekoskee after Kekoskee officials were worried about the future of governance in the community. The city of Mayville officially opposed the plan over concerns about how it would affect its ability to annex land and grow. The new village surrounds the city.

A panel of appeals court judges ruled in the city’s favor last year, saying that Mayville should have actively been a part of the plan because it addressed changing Mayville’s boundaries. Kekoskee and the state appealed to the state Supreme Court. It sent the plan back to the department.

Mayor Rob Boelk of Mayville said that he sent a letter to Kekoskee over a month ago asking to discuss their differences and hopefully come to a resolution. Boelk said Monday that he has not heard back.

“If you want to sit down and hash out something before it goes to the Supreme Court, I’m more than happy to sit down,” Boelk said Monday. He said one concern is a growth area that would designate how Mayville could add property to its borders.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}