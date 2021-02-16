Oral arguments scheduled in Kekoskee case

Oral arguments are scheduled in the state Supreme Court case over the status of the village of Kekoskee.
In 2018, the state Department of Administration approved a cooperative plan for the former town of Williamstown to fold into the tiny village of Kekoskee after Kekoskee officials were worried about the future of governance in the community. The city of Mayville officially opposed the plan over concerns about how it would affect its ability to annex land and grow. The new village surrounds the city.
A panel of appeals court judges ruled in the city’s favor last year, saying that Mayville should have actively been a part of the plan because it addressed changing Mayville’s boundaries. Kekoskee and the state appealed to the state Supreme Court. It sent the plan back to the department.
Mayor Rob Boelk of Mayville said that he sent a letter to Kekoskee over a month ago asking to discuss their differences and hopefully come to a resolution. Boelk said Monday that he has not heard back.
“If you want to sit down and hash out something before it goes to the Supreme Court, I’m more than happy to sit down,” Boelk said Monday. He said one concern is a growth area that would designate how Mayville could add property to its borders.
“Since this issue was brought to light in the court system, Mayville has been hindered on development and has lost potential developers because of the lack of property in the city,” Boelk said in a statement Sunday. “Mayville’s prime focus is on our ability to grow and expand as we move into the future.”
The three parties have filed initial briefs in the case with the state Supreme Court.
The village and the state argue that Mayville does not have standing to challenge the cooperative plan and that it did not need to be a party to the plan under the law.
The city argues that it has standing, the appeals court was correct and the department exceeded its authority.
Oral arguments will be conducted over videoconferencing.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.