Oral arguments scheduled in Kekoskee, Mayville boundary battle

The Wisconsin Court of Appeals will soon hear about a long-simmering conflict in Dodge County.

The court has set May 14 as the date for oral arguments in the appeals case between the village of Kekoskee and the city of Mayville. The state Department of Administration is also on the case. In 2018, the department approved a boundary change to combine the village of Kekoskee and the former unincorporated town of Williamstown into a single, larger village of Kekoskee that surrounds the city of Mayville by eliminating the boundaries between them.

Mayville sued, and last March, a Dodge County judge denied the merger with a stay, saying the law did not allow for the state's decision to allow the boundary change in question. Kekoskee and the state appealed the decision. Meanwhile, Kekoskee has been operating as a larger village.

In briefs before the appeals court, Mayville argues it has the right to seek review of the decision, saying the decision has negative effects on the city, including losing the rights it has over land outside of its borders. The city says the state's plan for the boundary change exceeded its authority and does not follow state statute.