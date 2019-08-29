Those hoping to ride BMX bikes at the Baraboo Skate Park within Campbell Park may soon have to find another location to ride as the city considers banning bike use at the park.
Trent Capaul, owner of Kindness Skate Shop in Baraboo, said his business has raised nearly $5,000 for the park over the last year in an effort to work with the city parks department to attract more skateboarders to the city. The plans include concrete upgrades. The amount of use makes it difficult for skateboarders and bikers to coexist, he said.
“There simply isn’t enough space for both groups to safely use the skate park,” Capaul said Tuesday during the Baraboo Common Council meeting.
Part of the problem was the removal of fencing around the park. Without that barrier, more people are riding bikes on the ramps. And Capaul said in 20 years of riding ramps throughout the country, he has seen the dangerous collisions that result from bicyclists and boarders sharing small spaces.
“If you decide not to move forward with this ordinance, you’re going to have a more permanent problem: people showing up and being displaced, resulting in symptoms of overcrowding,” Carpal said. “That may include people being displaced and returning to illegal skateboarding areas, people not skating and engaging in illicit behavior or territorial behavior, where the space can be dominated by those with the most aggressive riding style, increasing the barrier of entry for beginners.”
Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf said he was a part of the original committee that created the skate park in October 2002. He said at the time, planners put the fence surrounding the area because the space is too small for use by both.
“It was originally designed by space and size as a skate park for skateboarders and not including BMX riding,” Schauf said. "The challenge we had as we were designing the skate park was that there wasn't sufficient territory to put both types of riders in the same spot."
Schauf noted that scooters will still be allowed under the ordinance change.
Council member Michael Plautz said instead of being divisive, there could be scheduling accommodations to ensure both bike riders and skateboarders can use the space.
“I was trying to get the two groups to work together instead of being at odds with each other,” Plautz said, adding that he understands both can’t be on the small space, but wanted to encourage discussion. “We need to try to work together and listen to all the voices, and try to make solutions for everybody.”
The first reading of an ordinance change banning bike use at the park was accepted 8-1 with Plautz as the sole no vote. It will be considered for a final vote during the first council meeting in September.
