Organizers cancel Portage Touched Twice event over COVID-19 concerns

Touched Twice organizer Kevin Blau was hoping to find a way to hold the event and ensure attendees' safety. The coronavirus pandemic caused the annual September event, which provides services to those in need, to be canceled.
The event would have been in its fourth year at the Columbia County Fairgrounds. It aims to help people who need basic services like haircuts and dental screenings. Blau, a chiropractor, gives free adjustments.
The free community health care event, which has no income restrictions for visitors, also provides donated clothing and a food pantry.
Mari Schomburg would have been cutting hair for her third year as a volunteer. The absence of the event will be notable for those who need it, she said.
“I feel like it’s definitely a loss for the community,” Schomburg said.
Each year, the event looks for volunteers to ensure all of the services can be provided and work can be done throughout the day. It can be challenging to find enough people for their basic needs and making sure there would be extra hands to continually clean surfaces seemed like too much of a challenge, Blau said. That’s why he and co-organizer Abi Chrudimsky decided to call it off.
Blau said he can ensure everything is sanitized at his clinic. In a space like the fairgrounds, though, it would be nearly impossible.
“Things are changing so quickly,” Blau said. “We felt we couldn’t change that quick. We’re just a volunteer nonprofit.”
For a group that needs to gather volunteers annually and ensure a reasonable number of people are helped, Blau said doubling the volunteers would be too difficult. There are also those likely to be afraid for their own health, he said.
The concern remains for some 250 people who now don’t have connections to countywide organizations, Blau said. The event draws help from the Portage Lions Club with its eye exams and free children’s glasses, the Portage Food Pantry, child bed provider organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace and other providers and facilities, including Schomburg, who coordinates hair cutting services.
“If there was ever a time to need it, we definitely need it, there’s no doubt, but we just don’t want to have problems,” Blau said.
The need was apparent for Schomburg in 2019, when she and four stylists were working the entire day to provide haircuts and styling services to people “until the very end.” It seemed to have doubled since the year before, Schomburg said. She remembered one child who was part of a homeless family who so badly wanted a haircut that she stayed, trimming his hair in a nearly empty space with all other booths packed up and volunteers gone.
“I think it definitely gives them that hope, that faith they need,” she said of the people who are able to get services and products at the event.
Blau had been waiting to see if it was possible to hold the event, he said, but in early July it just didn't. He said maybe they should have called it off earlier to ensure volunteers and those in need of services were aware, but they had been hopeful it could still take place.
“We thought, ‘We’ll just wait, we’ll see,’” he said. “Because we know the community needs it. It’s been proven in the years that we’ve done this.”
Blau said no plans for 2021 have been made yet, but there is a chance the event could be held in the spring instead of the fall, making up for the loss of services in September. It all depends on the coronavirus outlook at that time.
