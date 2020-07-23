Organizers cancel Portage Touched Twice event over COVID-19 concerns

“Things are changing so quickly,” Blau said. “We felt we couldn’t change that quick. We’re just a volunteer nonprofit.”

For a group that needs to gather volunteers annually and ensure a reasonable number of people are helped, Blau said doubling the volunteers would be too difficult. There are also those likely to be afraid for their own health, he said.

The concern remains for some 250 people who now don’t have connections to countywide organizations, Blau said. The event draws help from the Portage Lions Club with its eye exams and free children’s glasses, the Portage Food Pantry, child bed provider organization Sleep in Heavenly Peace and other providers and facilities, including Schomburg, who coordinates hair cutting services.

“If there was ever a time to need it, we definitely need it, there’s no doubt, but we just don’t want to have problems,” Blau said.

The need was apparent for Schomburg in 2019, when she and four stylists were working the entire day to provide haircuts and styling services to people “until the very end.” It seemed to have doubled since the year before, Schomburg said. She remembered one child who was part of a homeless family who so badly wanted a haircut that she stayed, trimming his hair in a nearly empty space with all other booths packed up and volunteers gone.