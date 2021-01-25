Organizers of Baraboo Winterfest continue with 35th event, adjust for pandemic safety

“Throughout COVID, we’ve been looking to try to keep people active, try to keep things for them to do,” Hardy said. “We want them to be safe … but there are plenty of recreation activities we can do. We can do them outside, we can do them with masks on.”

Winterfest is slated to run today through Sunday evening, with a slew of events hosted at the Baraboo Civic Center and city facilities, including some new ones, like a candy cane hunt. They are partnering with the Baraboo Area Senior Center Organization to host a drive-thru pancake breakfast Saturday at the building.

McKevitt said there were thoughts of cancelling the events, but they wanted to keep the longstanding event going and raise awareness that the department is still open and operating for the public even as COVID-19 creates obstacles.

“COVID’s become a natural part of our daily lives, so there’s more excitement than concern, I would say,” McKevitt said.