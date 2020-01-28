Organizers plan tribute to dedication of former Baraboo city administrator

After former Baraboo city administrator Ed Geick retired in December, other department supervisors wanted to honor his 15 years of service to the city.
An idea, spearheaded by Baraboo Police Chief Mark Schauf, was recently approved by members of the city Parks & Recreation Commission, department director Mike Hardy noted. It was to create Geick Gardens.
“I was totally surprised,” Geick said. “I was not expecting anything like that.”
The prairie will be planted at Myron Park, surrounding the elephant sculptures along the north side of South Boulevard.
Schauf said the idea came out of a brainstorming session, where department supervisors considered a number of options for installing Geick’s name throughout the city. But because Geick has been directly involved in the beautification of Myron Park, specifically bringing the idea of elephant statues to the association after being inspired while on vacation, Schauf said it was the most fitting idea.
“With his commitment to the city of Baraboo and all of the love he’s put into the city … we wanted to celebrate the years he has dedicated to the city,” Schauf said.
Part of the organization includes pooling financial resources to place a plaque at the site, recognizing Geick for his contributions to Baraboo.
You have free articles remaining.
Marcy Huffaker, who serves on the Baraboo Public Art Association alongside Geick, said she was happy to agree to design the space after being asked by another member of the committee. She and Hardy have already met to discuss the details of Geick Gardens.
“I think the garden in general is a really neat way to recognize him and the work he’s done for the city,” Huffaker said.
Association members have been the force behind installing elephant statues at the park. Currently there are four elephants on the grassy area. Geick enjoys gardening and at one time had a vegetable garden of his own, he said.
Part of the project will include the installation of another elephant sculpture. Then volunteers can help with the plants that Huffaker has in mind for the gardens.
“It’s really neat for people to help and then you can come back and watch it grow and say, ‘Oh, I helped with this,’” Huffaker said.
Geick plans to help with the project, likely with his hands in the dirt, and serving as “cheap labor,” he joked.
The plan also boosts intentions Geick and other association committee members have had for years to improve the space.
“I think that’s a rather plain area right now,” Geick said. “The addition of the landscaping will not only help enhance the beauty of the area with the elephants, but I think, improve general appearance for the driving public coming through South Boulevard. It’s a fun entry to the downtown.”
Huffaker echoed the sentiment, noting that the purpose of the BPAA is to beautify the community through art. The native grasses and flowers should serve more than the purpose of honoring Geick by enhancing park aesthetics. They should lower the need for maintenance by keeping weeds down and attracting pollinators, like butterflies, Huffaker said.
“It’s really special,” Geick said. “Baraboo is my home, I plan to stay here, and I’ve invested a lot of time and energy into the community because I believe in it. It says something that people recognize there was effort there. It’s a very special community.”
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.