Organizers plan tribute to dedication of former Baraboo city administrator

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marcy Huffaker, who serves on the Baraboo Public Art Association alongside Geick, said she was happy to agree to design the space after being asked by another member of the committee. She and Hardy have already met to discuss the details of Geick Gardens.

“I think the garden in general is a really neat way to recognize him and the work he’s done for the city,” Huffaker said.

Association members have been the force behind installing elephant statues at the park. Currently there are four elephants on the grassy area. Geick enjoys gardening and at one time had a vegetable garden of his own, he said.

Part of the project will include the installation of another elephant sculpture. Then volunteers can help with the plants that Huffaker has in mind for the gardens.

“It’s really neat for people to help and then you can come back and watch it grow and say, ‘Oh, I helped with this,’” Huffaker said.

Geick plans to help with the project, likely with his hands in the dirt, and serving as “cheap labor,” he joked.

The plan also boosts intentions Geick and other association committee members have had for years to improve the space.