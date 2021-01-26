Organizers sought for Swan City Car Show in Beaver Dam

The Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to keep a summer tradition in Beaver Dam alive.

Executive Director Tracy Propst said a meeting is planned for today with organizations and individuals who have expressed an interest in taking over the running of the Father’s Day car show at Swan City Park.

Cheese Wheel, the automotive charity organization that ran the car show since 2012, announced in 2019 that it would shift focus from the car show and new organizers would be needed. The former organizers will be able to explain how to run the show. The car show has been a Beaver Dam mainstay for over a quarter of a century.

“We’re going to put them all in a room and hopefully something will come out of that,” Propst said.

The car show has traditionally been placed near the annual Taste of Wisconsin, a beer and cheese tasting event, to help bring tourists to Beaver Dam and keep them here for a weekend. The Taste is a Chamber-hosted event, while the Chamber is coordinating a call for other organizers to run the car show.

“The more events we can have that can bring people into the community, the better,” Propst said.