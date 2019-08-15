Authorities are investigating the origins of a human bone unearthed in Lodi earlier this month after homeowners found the remains while working on a landscaping project.
Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brandner said deputies responded Aug. 5 to a Lodi house after the homeowners called police to report they had found a human bone while doing yard work. Deputies searched the area with a cadaver dog and found no other human remains.
The Columbia County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the bone was human, but Brandner said authorities have no immediate leads to explain its origin.
“This is a very unusual investigation," Brandner said. "We know this bone is part of a human body. But with no other human remains and not knowing exactly where it came from, it’s very challenging."
The homeowners have cooperated with authorities, and Brandner said there is no danger to the public.
Authorities do not yet know whether the bone belonged to a male or female nor an approximate age. Brandner said a description of the bone and the identities of the homeowners are being withheld to protect the integrity of the investigation.
The bone could have arrived at the house in landscaping material, or it may already have been there and was discovered by chance, Brandner said.
Authorities are checking missing persons lists, tracing where the dirt was purchased and packaged and also working with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab to test for DNA evidence.
Brandner said his office does not know whether the bone belongs to Beth Kutz.
"We’re not thinking that’s what it is, but we’re not ruling it out," Brandner said.
Kutz disappeared on July 27, 2000. Her estranged husband, Daniel Kutz, of Poynette, was convicted of her murder Jan. 25, 2001, and is serving a life sentence at Waupun Correctional Institution. Her body never was found.
"We just ask that community members be observant and vigilant, as we still have a murdered victim whose remains could be somewhere in this general area," Brandner said. “Within a few months, we hope to have some answers."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)