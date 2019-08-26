For Dan Gavinski, general manager of Original Wisconsin Ducks, sending his unique craft to help out in cases of extreme weather is all but implied in the business.
Ever since 1994, the Original Wisconsin Ducks have gone out across Sauk and Columbia Counties to help evacuate residents trapped by extreme weather, as recently as last year. According to Gavinski, their work with area municipalities has been on-call and extensive.
“Through the years, the Ducks have been called over to Baraboo or over to Reedsburg, and we have had a history of it,” Gavinski said. “In 1994, we were called by Sauk County to come over and help evacuate some people from a campground over there.”
Their participation in these events has varied. Sometimes it’s one Duck sent to recover a single Reedsburg man trapped in his home. At other times, the company will send 10 vehicles over, as they did in 2008 when the Baraboo River flooded and trapped families in their houses.
As Gavinski points out, the Ducks, amphibious vehicles that can negotiate land and water, are capable of reaching stranded people where other vehicles would not be able to do so. This makes them an invaluable tool to rescue efforts in the area.
Others concur. Darren Jorgenson, the Lake Delton fire chief, specifically mentioned the Ducks when discussing Lake Delton’s emergency action plan. According to Jorgenson, the company is written into the village’s emergency action plan.
“In the past, we have used, with great success, the Wisconsin Dells Ducks, to assist with evacuations,” Jorgenson said. “And that’s written into our plan now, because they are so effective.”
The Ducks slot into the village’s plan nicely, since Lake Delton automatically reports to Sauk County’s emergency action plan. According to Gavinski, the Ducks are always on-call during severe storms, and often receive calls to action from a county sheriff’s office or municipal police departments.
He said that there is no formalized agreement between the Ducks and any law enforcement agency, but that the familiarity of the company around the area leads to their repeated calls into action.
“I don’t have anything set up, we’re just available for them,” Gavinski said. “They’ll call us, if we’re able to help them and we’re able to do it, we’ll go over there and help them. The Ducks are so well-known in this area, that I think in some cases the first reaction is to see if we’re able to come over.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)