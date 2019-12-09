Jean Scharping of Hancock drove an hour to see the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile up close for the first time and because she wanted a wiener whistle.
“I think it’s the coolest thing,” Sharping said while looking around the inside of the vehicle.
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile hot dog vehicle stopped at Viking Village Foods in Reedsburg Dec. 6. Hotdoggers handed out coupons, stickers, sheets of music to the Oscar Mayer’s theme songs and the iconic wiener whistles.
Several people young and old stopped by for a chance to see the vehicle up close, take pictures and get a glimpse of the inside of the 27-foot long hot dog. For some, like Reedsburg resident Rodney Sonnenberg, it was their first time getting a close up with the Wienermobile, even though he had seen it driving on the highway.
“It’s impressive,” Sonnenberg said. “Just the shape and everything… I’ve never seen it this close before.”
Viking Village Foods Manager Mike Kneeland said it was the first time the Wienermobile has visited the Reedsburg grocery store “in a long time.” He said the grocery store reached out to Oscar Mayer about requesting a visit from the Wienermobile.
“It’s for the people they enjoy it,” Kneeland said.
Hotdogger Tyler Peterson said the vehicle will travel throughout the Greater Madison area to visit other grocery stores for a week, including riding in the Lodi Christmas Lights Parade Dec. 14.
