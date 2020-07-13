Outbreak of COVID-19 at Necedah Area School District

The outbreak occurs after a series of outbreaks and exposure events in Juneau County, coupled with a more than doubling of cases over the past 30 days. Juneau County has had outbreaks during this period at Cruisin’ Chubbys Gentlemen’s Club near Wisconsin Dells, the Juneau County Department of Human Services and Ho-Chunk RV Campground and Resort in Lyndon Station, and exposure events at Kwik Trip in Elroy, State Street Tap and Randall’s Uptown Bar, both in Mauston. Cases in Juneau County have increased to 54 as of July 12, with 15 active cases and 24 recovered cases, 14 people released from isolation, and one death, according to county health officials. The county has no active hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to department statistics.

The outbreak at the school district occurred as the school considers reopening conditions for the fall. Necedah Area School District sent out a survey to parents on June 17 asking for input on reopening safety precautions, while district officials are working on plans for starting the school year as either fully virtual/remote learning, utilizing blended learning, or returning the school to fully operational with increased safety precautions. A vote on the reopening plan is scheduled for the July 20 Board of Education meeting.

The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.

