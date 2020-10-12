Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at St. Patrick School in Mauston

The Juneau County Department of Health and St. Patrick School announced an active outbreak at the school in Mauston, with staff warned of possible exposure to COVID-19.

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”

Officials from the Department of Health said the exposure dates to the positive cases occurred between Friday, Oct. 2 and Tuesday, Oct. 6. The Department of Health did not state how many students or staff had tested positive in the current outbreak.

The Juneau County Health Department say they are currently investigating the outbreak, and those identified as a close contact to the cases will be contacted.