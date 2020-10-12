Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at St. Patrick School in Mauston

The Juneau County Department of Health and St. Patrick School announced an active outbreak at the school in Mauston, with staff warned of possible exposure to COVID-19.
An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as “two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days).”
Officials from the Department of Health said the exposure dates to the positive cases occurred between Friday, Oct. 2 and Tuesday, Oct. 6. The Department of Health did not state how many students or staff had tested positive in the current outbreak.
The Juneau County Health Department say they are currently investigating the outbreak, and those identified as a close contact to the cases will be contacted.
St. Patrick, a private Catholic school, is not part of the Mauston School District. Students at St. Patrick School attend in-person classes five days a week, and the school teaches students from pre-Kindergarten through 8th Grade. St. Patrick Principal Karla Reinhardt said July 4 the school had committed to in-person learning, and the school would “have appropriate safety precautions and measures in place to ensure students, staff members and families are as safe and healthy as possible.”
Although there have been several isolated cases of COVID-19 in schools in Juneau County, the outbreak at St. Patrick’s is the first announced outbreak at a school since students returned for the fall. Necedah School District had an outbreak in July while school was not in session.
Cases in Juneau County have increased to 507 as of Oct. 9, with 113 active cases and 265 recovered cases, 125 people released from isolation, and four deaths, according to county health officials. The county has six active hospitalization patients for COVID-19, according to department statistics.
The Juneau County Health Department is recommending all people in the county follow safety guidelines, including practicing social distancing and keeping six feet of distance between non-household members, washing hands frequently with soap and water for 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer, wearing a cloth face-covering while in public, staying home when sick and avoiding face-touching.
