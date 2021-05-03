Outdoor music makes a comeback in Dodge County

No need to sing the summertime blues this year in Dodge County as outdoor concert series are set to return after being mostly absent in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Bluegrass, rock, country, folk, punk and jazz are among the many music genres to be found on weekday evenings in Beaver Dam, Horicon, Mayville and Waupun.

Jana Stephens, Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services administrator, said a couple concerts were held last summer in Swan Park, but this year the schedule is full.

“We kick off the series on June 16 with an Elvis tribute artist and go right through to July 28, ending with the Beaver Dam Community Band,” she said. “People are really so appreciative to get out and I’m sure they’re looking forward to the entire series.”

Stephens said concert-goers are welcome to bring chairs or blankets so they can manage where they sit.

“These concerts are definitely something where people can really enjoy the music and be safe and comfortable at the same time,” she said.