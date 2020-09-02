Outgoing Baraboo children's librarian departs with hope of positive impact

“It was so much fun to see families, children grow up over that period of time,” Johnson said.

One of the children she has made an impression on is 10-year-old Olivia Holtz, of Baraboo, who said Johnson was encouraging when she made book selections for her to pick up during the library’s initial COVID-19 closure.

Olivia’s mother, Angie Holtz, said Johnson has helped instill an “initial, fundamental love of reading” in her children.

“She is the guru of storytime books,” Angie Holtz said, adding that Johnson can help recommend materials based on a child’s likes or dislikes. “Someone who just truly loves books and loves reading.”

Johnson referred to her duties as something of a “book matchmaker” because she has gotten to know families and children through programs offered at the library for infants and toddlers.

“You knew what certain children were interested in or what a certain family enjoyed,” Johnson said. “And then, if you heard about a new book, then it was really fun to put it in their hands. That, for me, is something I just loved about it.”