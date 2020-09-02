Outgoing Baraboo children's librarian departs with hope of positive impact

Gail Johnson was unsuccessful in holding back tears Wednesday as she described her happiness at working with colleagues in the Baraboo Public Library Youth Services Department, knowing that in less than a week she would be retiring.
“I think this department is kind of unique in that we really work well together,” Johnson said as her eyes began to water. “It’s very special. It’s been great.”
Johnson, of Reedsburg, didn’t start out looking for library work. She has a teaching degree, which she used to substitute teach at certain points throughout her life, but a number of years were dedicated to raising her children as her husband, a large animal veterinarian, worked long hours and frequently traveled for his job.
That changed more than a decade ago when she ran into her friend, former library director Meg Allen, while shopping for groceries. The topic of an opening at the library was brought up during conversation. Johnson said she had taken children’s literature classes in obtaining both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees and had always enjoyed them, so she applied.
“I feel like it was the work I was always meant to do,” Johnson said. “I just absolutely loved it.”
Eleven years later, she has contributed to an unknown number of young people and their families. One of the best parts of her job has been to see the babies she oversaw in the baby garden program and toddler-based Rhyme Time thriving as 11-year-olds, Johnson said.
“It was so much fun to see families, children grow up over that period of time,” Johnson said.
One of the children she has made an impression on is 10-year-old Olivia Holtz, of Baraboo, who said Johnson was encouraging when she made book selections for her to pick up during the library’s initial COVID-19 closure.
Olivia’s mother, Angie Holtz, said Johnson has helped instill an “initial, fundamental love of reading” in her children.
“She is the guru of storytime books,” Angie Holtz said, adding that Johnson can help recommend materials based on a child’s likes or dislikes. “Someone who just truly loves books and loves reading.”
Johnson referred to her duties as something of a “book matchmaker” because she has gotten to know families and children through programs offered at the library for infants and toddlers.
“You knew what certain children were interested in or what a certain family enjoyed,” Johnson said. “And then, if you heard about a new book, then it was really fun to put it in their hands. That, for me, is something I just loved about it.”
Due to COVID-19, Johnson hasn’t had much interaction with the children she’s watched grow over the years, but she continued to provide storytime through the use of the internet. Every week, Johnson broadcast a reading with her retriever, Molly, by her side. The final video was Aug. 4, when a number of the families she has interacted with in more than her decade of programs held a farewell parade to celebrate her retirement, driving past her driveway with shouts of “We love you” and honking their horns on decorated vehicles.
In retirement, Johnson plans to invest more time in her favorite hobbies like sewing, gardening and reading. She wants to travel “when it’s safe again.” Ensuring she is available for an aging father who lives in another state was part of her decision, but Johnson said she also hopes to spend more time with her husband, who is on the verge of retirement himself.
Anne Horjus, youth services program coordinator, has done programs with Johnson in the past. They coordinated a storytime event with memory care patients at Oak Park Place. The elderly people had a positive experience getting to interact with toddlers and babies when they could host that program, before the novel coronavirus pandemic began, Johnson said.
Horjus has worked with Johnson since she began at the library and said her easy-going demeanor and willingness to adjust in real time were essential to why she was so effective in working with children.
“She has been just fabulous, the kids love her,” Horjus said. “She’s just great at what she does. She’s stable, never has a bad word and is patient; and that’s exactly what you need in the children’s department.”
For Johnson, leaving is bittersweet. She plans to return to the building to occasionally pick up books, but knows she likely won’t see many of those children again because she doesn’t live in the city. Johnson said the time she spent at the library was best served watching young people grow up and hoping that the programs she helped create had a positive effect.
“It’s just the best job in the whole world,” Johnson said. “Makes you feel like you’ve maybe made some difference. It’s very rewarding.”
