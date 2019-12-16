Outlets at the Dells decks the halls with annual vigor

If you’re looking for a lights display this holiday season in the Dells, you need look no further than the Outlets at the Dells in Lake Delton.
The outlet mall has long decked the halls for the holiday season, but kicked their efforts into high gear after a change in management groups in 2013. According to general manager Michelle Zuelke, that shift in management prompted the elaborate decorations the mall employs now.
“We’ve always had some decorations since we opened, but the big installation came six years ago when we changed management companies,” Zuelke said. “It is their standard, they really believe in celebrating the holidays with all that is bright and sparkling.”
Craig Management Group, the new owners, brought on a designer from Disneyland to spruce up the mall’s holiday decor. According to Zuelke, the designer first put together the design in July 2013, having the parts shipped over in October of that same year.
You have free articles remaining.
The setup started when the parts arrived. Zuelke said the setup team starts putting the display together in mid-October, wiring up the outdoor trees with lights and setting up the hanging decorations on the outer walls of the building.
“Wherever you see a row of lights across our roof, those were set up before Halloween,” Zuelke said. “And then once Halloween is over, everything switches into high gear. We have a great company called Whoville out of Madison… and they come out in full force and they put up all the garland and install the tree, everything after that.”
Whoville also sets up the spotlights at the mall that display swirling snowflakes on the ground as well as a myriad of other decorative touches. According to Zuelke, the company starts and finishes their setup in only a week, weather permitting.
The tree that Whoville sets up is the crown jewel of the whole display. The artificial beast stands at 30 feet, weighs two tons and sports more than 50,000 lights. It’s impossible to miss; the tree stands right in the main entrance of the mall.
According to Zuelke, the tree and the remaining decorations aren’t going anywhere fast. The Whoville lights and tree will remain in place long into January.
“We usually keep all of the garland and the tree and things like that up until Martin Luther King weekend,” Zuelke said. “Then we leave the snowflakes and the perimeter lights up until the end of February. It just adds a little bit of extra light and we love that. It’s just good to have a little bit of extra light.”