Outside areas of Beaver Dam School District to be opened on Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Beaver Dam Unified School District is starting its plan to reopen the school district to students, staff and the public with the green space, tennis courts and fields opening on Monday.

Organized groups asking to use the outdoor space must practice protocol for health safety along with being insured, according to a press release from the Beaver Dam Unified School District.

“Organizers will also be responsible for obtaining signed waivers from all participants acknowledging that the risk of possible exposure cannot be completely eliminated and that the participant is voluntarily choosing to participate in an event and releases the district of any liability,” according to the press release.

Individual are not to come to the school grounds if they feel ill and practice social distancing and good hygiene while on the property.

Beaver Dam High School will have an outdoor graduation on June 28.