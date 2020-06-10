Outside areas of Beaver Dam School District to be opened on Monday

Beaver Dam Unified School District is starting its plan to reopen the school district to students, staff and the public with the green space, tennis courts and fields opening on Monday.
Organized groups asking to use the outdoor space must practice protocol for health safety along with being insured, according to a press release from the Beaver Dam Unified School District.
“Organizers will also be responsible for obtaining signed waivers from all participants acknowledging that the risk of possible exposure cannot be completely eliminated and that the participant is voluntarily choosing to participate in an event and releases the district of any liability,” according to the press release.
Individual are not to come to the school grounds if they feel ill and practice social distancing and good hygiene while on the property.
Beaver Dam High School will have an outdoor graduation on June 28.
“The entire event will be run with social distancing protocols and sanitation efforts in place,” according to the press release. “We have an approved plan with the Dodge County Department of Health Services. All participants and guests to graduation must sign a waiver that assumes risk and recognizes that attendance at the event is voluntary. Waivers will be made available before the event and are required for admission."
Don Smith Learning Academy’s graduation will be held in Beaver Dam High School’s auditorium on July 1. Guests will also have to fill out a waiver prior to the ceremony.
Many of the staff members will return on July 1 and the Educational Service Center will be opened on July 6.
Return to school work will be discussed by the Beaver Dam Board of Education in July and August.
