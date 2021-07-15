Over half of Columbia County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Columbia County vaccination rates are similar to statewide and surrounding counties. Officials are planning a pair of clinics at the fairgrounds next week.
Columbia County Public Health released a weekly update stating 29,789 county residents or 51.8% have been fully vaccinated and over 31,000 residents have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The data shows 88% of residents over 65 have are fully vaccinated and 70% of residents between ages 55 and 64 are fully vaccinated. Vaccination rates for people 45-54 is about 57% fully vaccinated, the percentages get lower with the ages with 29.5% of 12-15 year old's in the county have been vaccinated.
Across Wisconsin 50.9% of residents have received at least one does of the COVID-19 vaccine with 48% of residents being fully vaccinated. In Sauk County 52% of residents have received one dose of the vaccine and 49% have completed the vaccine series. In Dane County, almost 70% of residents have received one dose and 66% have completed the vaccine series.
Health and Human Services Director Heather Gove said the department is continuing to promote vaccines.
“We continue to advocate for vaccination and provide access in as many ways as we can,” Gove said in an email.
She said the county has seen a drop in people attending the free vaccination clinic over the last several weeks so they have come up with some new ideas to reach people.
Columbia County will hold a free vaccine clinic at the Columbia County Fair July 22 and 24 in the Bidwell Building from noon to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required but people must be over 18, stay on site for a 15-minute observation period, practice social distancing and wear a mask at the clinic.
“The fair draws a large diverse group of individuals. The goal is to reach as many people as we can,” Gove said. “We have found that when the vaccine is easy to obtain people are more inclined to take a few minutes to get vaccinated.”
Marianne McMillan is the secretary of the Columbia County Fair Board of Directors. She said the fair is taking precautions.
“We are making it as sanitary as we can,” McMillan said. “There will be hand sanitizer and washing stations throughout the fairgrounds.”
McMillan said there is a plan to have the carnival rides on the midway shut down for an hour, possibly between 5 and 6 p.m., to clean off the rides and sanitize commonly touched surfaces.
She added the fair cannot mandate masks, but people can wear masks if they want.
“We are also suggesting people maintain social distances,” McMillan said. “We are excited to have the fair back to its 170th year, but we also want people to be safe as we try to have as close to normal a fair as we can.”