Over half of Columbia County residents fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Columbia County will hold a free vaccine clinic at the Columbia County Fair July 22 and 24 in the Bidwell Building from noon to 6 p.m. Appointments are not required but people must be over 18, stay on site for a 15-minute observation period, practice social distancing and wear a mask at the clinic.

“The fair draws a large diverse group of individuals. The goal is to reach as many people as we can,” Gove said. “We have found that when the vaccine is easy to obtain people are more inclined to take a few minutes to get vaccinated.”

Marianne McMillan is the secretary of the Columbia County Fair Board of Directors. She said the fair is taking precautions.

“We are making it as sanitary as we can,” McMillan said. “There will be hand sanitizer and washing stations throughout the fairgrounds.”

McMillan said there is a plan to have the carnival rides on the midway shut down for an hour, possibly between 5 and 6 p.m., to clean off the rides and sanitize commonly touched surfaces.

She added the fair cannot mandate masks, but people can wear masks if they want.