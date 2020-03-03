Over 50 participate in Cazenovia’s Lee Lake Polar Plunge, event might return next year

CAZENOVIA — Reedsburg resident Angie Womble decided it was now or never when she leaped into the frigid Lee Lake with her daughter Ava and brother, Todd Frawley.
She promised Todd, who’s participated in the plunge every subsequent year, she would do it next year with him but always hesitated. She lived up to her promise when she leaped into Lee Lake for what she believed might be the final time the event would be held Feb. 29.
She said landing into the cold water felt exactly like what other jumpers said, a half second shock and a cold “like you’ve never experienced.” But it was minuscule compared to what those battling cancer go through, she said.
“What we did was nothing compared to (what) cancer survivors go through with treatment,” Womble said.
Womble was on one of 18 teams, about 54 people, that braved jumping into Lee Lake for Cazenovia’s 20th annual Polar Bear Plunge to raise money for the American Cancer Society and the Greater Richland Area Cancer Elimination. The event's Facebook page said it raised over $33,000 for both organizations.
Theresa Sander, a resident of Livingston, came with her best friend, Ithaca resident Arlene Alvin, to participate in the plunge. Sander said they both raised $1,900 in pledges to go towards the American Cancer Society and the Greater Richland Area Cancer Elimination to jump into Lee Lake.
Both said they took the leap because they knew people who have been affected by cancer. Alvin said she jumped to pay it forward to the Greater Richland Area Cancer Elimination because her father received services with it before he died of the disease.
Other activities also included a live auction, Chinese raffle, silent auction, concessions, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale to raise money for both organizations. Bear hugs, pieces of paper with names of cancer survivors and in honor of those who died of cancer were available for purchase and read at the lake before the start of the plunge.
Terri Benning, the event’s organizer for 20 years, said in an interview after the event it was successful because of the amount of people it brought to Cazenovia for the auction and plunge, including those from Spring Green, Richland Center, Madison and Lodi.
Benning walked waist deep into Lee Lake with her friend Mike Steinhoff, a Madison resident, embracing each other. She said it felt like “a thousand needles” all the way up her body but she participated in the plunge because it isn’t compared to what those going through cancer endure.
“I’m not going through chemo every day and radiation,” Benning said. “I can do this one day and be done.”
The 20th annual event was originally scheduled to be the last because of the struggle of finding volunteers. Benning said in an interview after the plunge said another Cazenovia resident, Krissy Ladika-Harrison, would take over organizing the event to host it for future years to come.
Ladika-Harrison, whose been involved with the event for 15 years off and on, said she talked with Benning about the possibility of organizing it last year because she wanted to continue supporting both cancer organizations and the community support around the event.
“Our community is so involved in it and so many people were saddened to see that it might end,” Ladika-Harrison said. “I just didn’t want to see that end… so many people want to keep it going.”
She said estimated over 200 people packed inside the Cazenovia Community Center for the auctions, the most ever attended for the activity.
