Over 50 participate in Cazenovia’s Lee Lake Polar Plunge, event might return next year

Both said they took the leap because they knew people who have been affected by cancer. Alvin said she jumped to pay it forward to the Greater Richland Area Cancer Elimination because her father received services with it before he died of the disease.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other activities also included a live auction, Chinese raffle, silent auction, concessions, a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale to raise money for both organizations. Bear hugs, pieces of paper with names of cancer survivors and in honor of those who died of cancer were available for purchase and read at the lake before the start of the plunge.

Terri Benning, the event’s organizer for 20 years, said in an interview after the event it was successful because of the amount of people it brought to Cazenovia for the auction and plunge, including those from Spring Green, Richland Center, Madison and Lodi.

Benning walked waist deep into Lee Lake with her friend Mike Steinhoff, a Madison resident, embracing each other. She said it felt like “a thousand needles” all the way up her body but she participated in the plunge because it isn’t compared to what those going through cancer endure.

“I’m not going through chemo every day and radiation,” Benning said. “I can do this one day and be done.”