Overhaul of Wisconsin, De Witt Streets in Portage to begin mid-March

As with any street project, there will be detours.

During the first stage De Witt St., or U.S. Highway 51, will be closed to all traffic. Northbound traffic will be routed along State Highway 16 to Interstate 39, where vehicles will take the northbound lane to the interchange at U.S. Highway 51. Cook Street will remain open to traffic. The Ice Age Trail will be rerouted and kept open.

The first stage plan calls first for the construction of De Witt St. pavement from curb to curb while sidewalks remain open. One side of the sidewalk will then be worked on while the other remains open for pedestrians and then workers will flip to work on the other side.

In the second stage, Wisconsin Street will only be open to local traffic. Jahncke said planners are aware residents who are familiar with street layouts will likely be using side streets for access to different businesses, and specifically said Thompson Street will likely see more traffic, but the official detour will begin farther out of town.

Traffic aiming to travel through the city on Highway 51 from the Madison area will be detoured via State Highway 60, south of Poynette, to I-90/94 and onto I-39. Highway 16 travelers will be detoured to U.S. Highway 51 to Highway 60 and then I-39 while work is being done along Wisconsin Street.