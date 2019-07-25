JUNEAU — Drunken driving charges against a 50-year-old Rubicon man were dropped after he died earlier this month.
John Walter Reed, who had faced felony charges for his fifth offense of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, died July 15. A motion to dismiss the charges was filed in Dodge County Circuit Court on July 18 due to Reed’s death.
Reed was arrested May 26 when he was driving around his neighborhood looking for his dog, according to the criminal complaint.
