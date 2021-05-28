Paint an Artist coming to Beaver Dam Arts and Peony Festival

One of the many attractions of the Beaver Dam Arts and Peony Festival will be the opportunity for all to help Paint an Artist.
Artist Stephen Bennett’s mural painting event will be held Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Scene Shop, 117 W. Maple Ave. It is a free event for people of all ages. No particular skills are required, other than to follow a few simple lines. Bennett is donating his time to this project.
“I am a portrait painter because of my passion for the world’s people,” said Bennett. “For the last 20 years, I have explored more than 30 countries worldwide, seeking out indigenous and traditional people to paint.”
To view some of his works visit stehenbennett.us.
Four distinguished artists who have roots in Beaver Dam will be honored in the local project. A series of four murals (two to be painted on June 12) have been created by Bennett. His 12-foot by 12-foot portraits will be displayed on an east wall of the theater building, and will be visible from Spring Street.
Children of all ages will be painting design outlines on one-foot by one-foot squares. When assembled they complete mosaics.
Community leader Patrick Lutz initiated the project by contacting Bennett, who is a new resident of Beaver Dam. He is establishing a studio at the former BDACT building on North Spring Street.
Lutz became aware of the Bennett’s mural painting skills from the artist’s website, and wondered if there might be a possibility to share those skills with local residents. Beaver Dam Area Chamber of Commerce Director Tracy Propst was also involved in early negotiations.
Bennett proposed a mural in a mosaic format that he has used successfully in previous applications.
“This contemporary work will brighten up our community while recognizing locals who have achieved greatness in the arts,” said Scott Eberle, former BDACT President and fundraising and promotion/funding lead. Getting an artist of Bennett’s caliber to do something like this for downtown Beaver Dam is a super opportunity and many people are joining together to support it.”
The murals will feature the following “hometown heroes.”
First mural—Nancy Zieman (1953-2017) – Fiber artist, national sewing educator. Raised her family and grew her business, Nancy’s Notions, in Beaver Dam. Businesswoman, author, sewing educator and designer, widely known as the host of the Public Broadcasting System television show “Sewing with Nancy.”
- Second mural—Lois Ehlert (1934-2021) — Illustrator and author. Born and raised in Beaver Dam. Author and illustrator of many popular children’s books, most having to do with nature. Recipient of the Caldecott Honor for Color Zoo. She also was awarded the IRA Teachers’ Choice and NCTE Notable Children’s Trade Book in the Language Arts for Feathers for Lunch and received the American Library Association Notable Children’s Book and Boston Globe – Horn Book Award for Chicka Chicka Boom Boom.
- Third mural—Fred McMurray (1908-1991) — Broadway, film, and TV actor and singer. Grew up in Beaver Dam. More than 80 leading Hollywood roles including “Double Indemnity,” and many Disney productions including “The Absent-Minded Professor,” “The Happiest Millionaire” and “The Shaggy Dog.” He also starred in the TV series “My Three Sons.”
- Fourth mural—Eric Kalkhurst (1900–1957) – Broadway actor. Graduated from Beaver Dam High School in 1919. Kalkhurst appeared in 21 Broadway productions and four movies. As movies transferred from silent to talking motion pictures, Kalkhurst was retained by MGM studios to teach the more personal acting techniques used on the stage. Among his earliest pupils were Clark Gable and Jimmy Stewart. He chose to be buried in his hometown of Beaver Dam in Oakwood Cemetery.
The cost of materials is $1,500 per mural.
“Our goal is to create these iconic portraits as economically as possible, but with the same quality and durability of The Walldogs murals created in 2017,” said Eberle. “They will be painted on aluminum panels and sealed for protection from time and exposure.”
He added, “Everybody is welcome to come. It will be a lot of fun, and a chance to be a part of Beaver Dam history.”
There will be 288 squares to paint on June 12. Other painting events will be held throughout the summer and fall.
Thus far Downtown Beaver Dam Inc. has contributed the cost of one mural, with private donors funding the second. Money is still being raised for the Fred MacMurray and Eric Kalkhurst murals. They are being completed in the order listed above, from contemporary to the past.
For more information visit bdact.org. Donations may be sent to BDACT Mural, P.O. Box 672, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.