Paint an Artist coming to Beaver Dam Arts and Peony Festival

One of the many attractions of the Beaver Dam Arts and Peony Festival will be the opportunity for all to help Paint an Artist.

Artist Stephen Bennett’s mural painting event will be held Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre Scene Shop, 117 W. Maple Ave. It is a free event for people of all ages. No particular skills are required, other than to follow a few simple lines. Bennett is donating his time to this project.

“I am a portrait painter because of my passion for the world’s people,” said Bennett. “For the last 20 years, I have explored more than 30 countries worldwide, seeking out indigenous and traditional people to paint.”

To view some of his works visit stehenbennett.us.

Four distinguished artists who have roots in Beaver Dam will be honored in the local project. A series of four murals (two to be painted on June 12) have been created by Bennett. His 12-foot by 12-foot portraits will be displayed on an east wall of the theater building, and will be visible from Spring Street.

Children of all ages will be painting design outlines on one-foot by one-foot squares. When assembled they complete mosaics.