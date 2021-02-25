'Painting fools': Portage artists create art show highlighting the beauty and loss of farm life

Childhood memories

Ortner-Blake initially took inspiration from her mother’s stories. At almost 90, her mother still remembers her childhood and early years of marriage on the family farm, but with few photos from that time, Ortner-Blake started illustrating them herself in watercolor. That brought up her own memories of growing up on a farm, and soon her 13 siblings were adding theirs.

“So, it became a beautiful reminiscence for us all,” she said, adding that she began to see the changes in farm life since 1931, the year her mother was born. Now, two of her brothers continue the family farm with their adult sons. “It’s been this multigeneration thing of watching agriculture change.”

Her paintings have a “primitive simplicity,” according to the show announcement. “The pieces distort viewpoint and perspective—in the same way memory does. The images speak in a warm whisper, tracing strong connections within the family and the roles each member took on.”

“What I want people to take out of it is a little bit of the joy of their memories and the value of growing up on the land and appreciation for that,” Ortner-Blake said.

Disappearing farms