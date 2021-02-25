'Painting fools': Portage artists create art show highlighting the beauty and loss of farm life

For two Portage artists, family farm life is something to preserve.
Roberta Condon and Lorraine Ortner-Blake have slightly different goals in mind with their series of paintings on Midwest farms, but together they have already achieved one: bringing attention to the changes farmers have weathered. Their 52-painting show, titled “Long Time Passing,” has been featured in French magazine Pratique des Arts and will appear in The Pastel Journal, a national publication, they said.
“The power of the combination ... was phenomenal,” Condon said of working with Ortner-Blake. “We just inspired each other.”
Each compiled their own work into books, which they self-published in December and January. Next, they’ll take the show on tour across the Midwest over the next few years, starting April 18 at the Rahr West Museum in Manitowoc and hitting Baraboo’s college campus in July 2022.
Childhood memories
Ortner-Blake initially took inspiration from her mother’s stories. At almost 90, her mother still remembers her childhood and early years of marriage on the family farm, but with few photos from that time, Ortner-Blake started illustrating them herself in watercolor. That brought up her own memories of growing up on a farm, and soon her 13 siblings were adding theirs.
“So, it became a beautiful reminiscence for us all,” she said, adding that she began to see the changes in farm life since 1931, the year her mother was born. Now, two of her brothers continue the family farm with their adult sons. “It’s been this multigeneration thing of watching agriculture change.”
Her paintings have a “primitive simplicity,” according to the show announcement. “The pieces distort viewpoint and perspective—in the same way memory does. The images speak in a warm whisper, tracing strong connections within the family and the roles each member took on.”
“What I want people to take out of it is a little bit of the joy of their memories and the value of growing up on the land and appreciation for that,” Ortner-Blake said.
Disappearing farms
Condon, who owns R. Condon Gallery and custom frame shop on West Cook Street in Portage said she and her partner started hiking the Ice Age Trail in 2018. Along the connecting routes between trail sections, she would admire the small family farms. But hearing on the news about how quickly they are disappearing in favor of large factory farms, she started documenting what she saw.
Her goal was to capture what was disappearing from across the landscape, from “beautiful barns” and small family farms to the variety of crops that used to create a quilted pattern across the landscape, which she did in a modern abstract style with vibrant pastels in 26 paintings. She said she wanted to draw attention to the plight of farmers, “so that people can gain respect for what they do” and learn how to help farms survive.
“I just want to document it all before it’s gone,” she said, noting that she views art as political.
Condon describes her book as an alphabetic primer on why family farms are failing in the Midwest. She wrote two alliterative phrases, one conveying positive associations with farm life and one representing a difficulty facing farmers today, for each letter of the alphabet and compiled excerpts from related news articles. She then created paintings to match all 26, based on views she photographed from the Ice Age Trail within a 200-mile radius from Portage.
“In a way, yours is the story now, with a peek into the future, and mine is the story of the past,” Ortner-Blake said.
‘Painting fools’
Such an undertaking turned out to be a lot of work, the artists said, requiring significant time and money for supplies. Condon noted that between pastels and paper, the series cost her more than $10,000.
But without much else to do in 2020, they filled the time with art. They agreed the project “was very engrossing.”
“We worked our butts off, basically,” Condon said, earning laughter from Ortner-Blake. “I mean, we were just painting fools. I was completing a large-scale painting almost every week, and I was really exhausted by the end of it.”
They plan to take the show on tour from this spring to 2023 to at least eight different locations in four states. Booking a tour across the Midwest also posed challenges last year, as most art venues were closed due to the pandemic.
“It was really tough, but the work is powerful and it resonates with those in the Midwest,” as well as fits many venues’ mission statements, Condon said.
It turned out to be relatable to the international community, as well. Condon said she posted her work online as a member of the Pastel Society of America, “and it found its way to an art magazine in France, so that was exciting.
“You know, the subject of farms and farmers is near and dear to everyone across the world,” she said.
American Pastoral
American Pastoral
American Pastoral
American Pastoral
American Pastoral
American Pastoral
Long Time Passing
Long Time Passing
Long Time Passing
Long Time Passing
