Pair from New Mexico suspected in thefts arrested on drug charges in Columbia County

Two men from New Mexico were arrested Thursday morning at a rest area along I-39/90/94 in Columbia County and face drug charges.
Sir Cotton, 23, Albequerque, is charged with possession of narcotics and possession of drug paraphernalia. A $250 cash bond was set at his initial appearance Fiday in Columbia County Circuit Court.
Ryan Griffin, 40, Taos, faces multiple felony charges including possession of amphetamines with intent to deliver, possession of narcotics and possession of marijuana with intent to deliver as well as misdemeanor charges of illegally possessing prescription medication. In addition, Griffin waived his right to an extradition hearing for warrants issued in Colorado and New Mexico. A $2,000 cash bond was set at his initial appearance Friday in Columbia County Circuit Court.
According to a press release from Columbia County Sheriff's Office. they were contacted at 3 a.m. Thursday by Wisconsin State Patrol with a request to help locate a vehicle involved in a driving complaint. The vehicle was found at the rest area with improper registration through New Mexico.
A deputy contacted the occupants of the vehicle and observed signs of drug use while speaking with them. Deputies conducted a search of the vehicle and recovered approximately 16 grams of methamphetamine, prescription narcotic pills, several packages of commercially produced THC products, a large quantity of prepaid debit cards, and a large quantity of suspected stolen property.
The vehicle was impounded by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. A Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Detective determined the vehicle was likely to be stolen from New Mexico.
It is suspected that Cotton and Griffin were committing thefts in the greater Milwaukee area and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify victims. The investigation is on-going and further charges are expected.