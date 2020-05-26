Pandemic not the first: Fox Lake woman shares family saga

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

When the current COVID-19 pandemic reached across the world, Bridget Haima felt a spark of recognition.

“It has been a long time, I’ll be 80 in October, but I knew I had heard something very much like what we are dealing with today,” she said. “One day when I was a teen, my mom and I were looking for my grandfather’s grave. I asked her what he died from, and why he died so young. She told me he died in 1918 from a very bad virus that was worldwide. My mom was nine yeas old at the time.

“I learned what it really was from a death certificate that states that he died from myocarditis (heart inflammation that can cause a heart attack or stroke), pneumonia and Spanish influenza. I have the death certificate and other papers because my son was into genealogy and he had all that information that I kept.”

According to the death certificate, Dr. B. E. Tarnitzer (as well as it can be read) attended Malack from Nov. 1 through Nov. 8. The patient died on Nov. 8 at 2:05 p.m.

Haima posted the information on Facebook, thinking someone would respond. Since so very few have any memory of that pandemic, no one did.