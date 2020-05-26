Pandemic not the first: Fox Lake woman shares family saga

When the current COVID-19 pandemic reached across the world, Bridget Haima felt a spark of recognition.
“It has been a long time, I’ll be 80 in October, but I knew I had heard something very much like what we are dealing with today,” she said. “One day when I was a teen, my mom and I were looking for my grandfather’s grave. I asked her what he died from, and why he died so young. She told me he died in 1918 from a very bad virus that was worldwide. My mom was nine yeas old at the time.
“I learned what it really was from a death certificate that states that he died from myocarditis (heart inflammation that can cause a heart attack or stroke), pneumonia and Spanish influenza. I have the death certificate and other papers because my son was into genealogy and he had all that information that I kept.”
According to the death certificate, Dr. B. E. Tarnitzer (as well as it can be read) attended Malack from Nov. 1 through Nov. 8. The patient died on Nov. 8 at 2:05 p.m.
Haima posted the information on Facebook, thinking someone would respond. Since so very few have any memory of that pandemic, no one did.
Joseph Frank Malack came to America in 1882. His family came from Germany. Joe was seven when they arrived in Wisconsin. His father was John Malack. His mother was either Ignatz Sromalski (according to the obituary) or Annastaza Kasmidor (according to the death record). It is possible that Jon remarried after losing one of them.
Joe worked as a moulder, creating forms for metal castings at Western Malleable Iron Company (a portion of the operation survives today as Kirsch Foundry). His photo shows a dour face with no hint if a smile — typical for that time. He looks to be a healthy man able to stand the rigors of heavy work.
Being German born he was required to register as an “Alien Enemy” in February of 1918. He was required to carry that identification with him at all times. The registration was issued on Feb. 23 by Beaver Dam Police Chief George Groling.
Information shared on the History Channel’s website indicates that the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918 was the deadliest in history. It infected an estimated 500 million people worldwide — about a-third of the planet’s population — and killed an estimated 20 million to 50 million victims, including some 675,000 Americans.
Late in his life, Hugo Bortz of Beaver Dam (1907-2006) recalled hearing his parents talking about the epidemic.
“My dad remembered hearing that morticians ran out of caskets,” said son Bob. “That’s how bad it got here.”
The first wave of the 1918 pandemic occurred in the spring and was generally mild. The sick, who experienced such typical flu symptoms as chills, fever and fatigue, usually recovered after several days. The number of reported deaths was low.
A second, highly contagious, wave of influenza appeared with a vengeance in the fall of that same year. Many victims died within hours or days of developing symptoms. Their skin turned blue and their lungs filled with fluid that caused them to suffocate.
The Malack family had gravitated to Beaver Dam’s large Polish community. As Catholics they attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Joe’s funeral mass was held there with the Rev. Bieniarz officiating. Briese & Heilmann served as undertakers. Burial was at St. Michael’s Cemetery.
At age 43, Joe left behind his wife, five sons, four daughters still at home, his mother Ignatz (ne. Sromalski) and a his sister Mrs. John Glodoske.
Little evidence of the family’s trauma remains. The family home is listed in the obituary as standing at 798 S. Center St. No such number exists today. An old farmhouse at 728 S. Center St. is flanked by ranch homes constructed in the 1950s. The owner of the farmhouse has no knowledge of who lived there before the last family that sold it. Whatever was there in in 1918 would have been very close to the country on the southern reaches of the city.
