Pandemic won't stop Columbia County Fair from engaging youth

Falk, who joined 4H at age 7, has exhibited her projects in the fair for the past 13 years. They included exhibits in service learning, the arts, veterinary science, photography, forestry, foods and more.

The 2018 Pardeeville High School graduate is currently a caretaker for a family member in Pardeeville and expects she will soon pursue a career in agriculture and travel. She plans to attend Madison College in 2021 for a degree in business management before she enters the agriculture field for work.

Falk said she will become more involved with local 4H and FFA Clubs this year in addition to promoting the virtual offerings of the Columbia County Fair on social media.

“I want to connect with local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, too, because they aren’t as involved with the fair as I’d like them to be,” Falk said. “So getting more organizations involved with the fair is my focus right now.”

Columbia County Fair also named Portage High School sophomore Isabelle McCreath as the Junior Fairest of the Fair and elected 2020 Portage High School graduate Kyla Hopper to the Fair Court. McCreath is the younger sister of Emily McCreath, who was crowned the 2019 Fairest of the Fair.