Pandemic won't stop Columbia County Fair from engaging youth

A 20-year-old Pardeeville woman is promoting the Columbia County Fair in the absence of an actual fair this summer.
She insists it won’t be difficult.
“The fair has made me into the person I am today,” said Samantha Falk, who was recently named Columbia County’s Fairest of the Fair. “That makes it easy.”
The Columbia County Fair was canceled in May due to the novel coronavirus, but Falk is ready to promote virtual exhibits that are expected to take place on the days the fair was supposed to happen in Portage: July 22-26.
“Basically anyone who planned to exhibit this year may still do so,” Fair Board President Paul Becker said of the virtual exhibits that will be posted and judged on Facebook. “That includes exhibits in photography, woodworking, sewing, foods -- you name it.”
More details about the virtual format will be released on the Columbia County Fair’s Facebook page in the next two weeks, Becker said, but Fair leaders expect participants of all ages should be able to enter up to two projects for judging.
“The main thing is that we don’t want the kids to be forgotten," Falk said. "If the fair went away completely, it would be a tremendous loss for everybody, including me, because that’s where you showcase what you’ve learned during that year with the organization you were part of.”
Falk, who joined 4H at age 7, has exhibited her projects in the fair for the past 13 years. They included exhibits in service learning, the arts, veterinary science, photography, forestry, foods and more.
The 2018 Pardeeville High School graduate is currently a caretaker for a family member in Pardeeville and expects she will soon pursue a career in agriculture and travel. She plans to attend Madison College in 2021 for a degree in business management before she enters the agriculture field for work.
Falk said she will become more involved with local 4H and FFA Clubs this year in addition to promoting the virtual offerings of the Columbia County Fair on social media.
“I want to connect with local Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, too, because they aren’t as involved with the fair as I’d like them to be,” Falk said. “So getting more organizations involved with the fair is my focus right now.”
Columbia County Fair also named Portage High School sophomore Isabelle McCreath as the Junior Fairest of the Fair and elected 2020 Portage High School graduate Kyla Hopper to the Fair Court. McCreath is the younger sister of Emily McCreath, who was crowned the 2019 Fairest of the Fair.
“We asked them if they wanted to do this sort of work during these uncertain times, and they were just so passionate and excited to do it,” said Fairest Coordinator and Fair Board member Allison Foster. “It’s impressive. I think it’s so important for fairs to maintain these relationships, to stay involved and share our stories of what it takes to plan an event like this and what it all means to our community.”
Moving the fair to a virtual format this summer is challenging and requires more planning, Foster said, but the Fair Board decided to keep things moving forward for the sake of the younger generations.
Falk and others on the Fair Court will soon send out postcards and provide virtual activities for younger children to make projects, keeping them busy at a time when so many of their normal activities won't happen this summer.
Fair Board Secretary Marianne McMillan said even though the Wisconsin Association of Fairs won’t crown a state Fairest of the Fair at its convention in January 2021, Falk will have the opportunity to compete for the state’s Fairest of the Fair in 2022. If the local Fair Board crowns a new Fairest of the Fair in 2021, Falk, McCreath and Hopper will remain very involved in the 2021 Columbia County Fair, she added.
“We’ll just keep thinking of things they can do,” McMillan said of the circumstances of the pandemic. “We think it’s important.”
Said Becker, “We’ve been doing the fair for 169 years, and we’re not thinking about quitting any time soon.”