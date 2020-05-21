Pandemic won't stop graduation for Sauk Prairie seniors, but the ceremony will look different

Once the staged events are complete, cars will stream through the lot toward the exit in four lanes of traffic. Because of the traffic flow pattern, students are being asked to ride in the right passenger seat.

“As they pull through the controlled exit, students will have the chance to hop out, take a short walk to a station where they will be presented with their diploma holder,” Judge said. “They will be sent their diplomas later through the mail.”

Judge said families will have the chance to take photos of their graduate from their vehicles. Photographers will be on hand to take professional photos of students holding their diplomas right after they are presented.

“We wanted to be able to have something for the students that is as close to normal as it can be, given the circumstances,” Judge said.

Details are still unfolding; the May 18 board vote allows the district to move forward with the proposed plan, which includes spending $20.20 on each graduate. Judge said there will be some additional costs for the ceremony, but funds not completely used in transportation, for example, can be transferred to the general fund and reallocated. The board approved the transfer of $4,000 toward graduation costs.