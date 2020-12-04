 Skip to main content
Papers circulating for Beaver Dam spring election races
Papers circulating for Beaver Dam spring election races

Beaver Dam Municipal Building City Hall Common Council City Council

The Beaver Dam Municipal Building.

 CHRIS HIGGINS, Daily Citizen

Prospective candidates for local races in Beaver Dam next spring are now able to circulate nomination papers for the election.

Common Council seats for odd-numbered wards will be up for election April 6. Forms to declare candidacy and gather signatures are available at city hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., or on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website. Candidates must have at least 20 valid signatures from the ward to make the ballot, with a maximum of 40. Deputy City Clerk Tracey Ferron asked that candidates reach out to her if they use the website to make sure they have the right papers. Candidates can call city hall at 920-887-4600.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is encouraging candidates to use the postal service to obtain signatures given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More information on the process is available on the commission website. Ferron asks candidates to be mindful of social distancing and other health guidelines if they do decide to go door-to-door.

Incumbent council members have until Dec. 28 to file for non-candidacy. Candidates for office have until Jan. 5 at 5 p.m. to file their nomination papers. The deadline to register as a write-in candidate is noon on the Friday before the election.

As of Dec. 3, Jon Abfall of Ward 3, Mick Fischer of Ward 5, Jack Yuds of Ward 7, and Kevin Burnett of Ward 13 have filed for re-election to the Common Council. David Hansen of Ward 1, Jaclyn Shelton of Ward 9 and Kay Appenfeldt of Ward 11 have yet to file, according to a city document.

A primary election will be held Feb. 16, if necessary, to present two candidates in a race for the spring general election.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

