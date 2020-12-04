Papers circulating for Beaver Dam spring election races

Prospective candidates for local races in Beaver Dam next spring are now able to circulate nomination papers for the election.

Common Council seats for odd-numbered wards will be up for election April 6. Forms to declare candidacy and gather signatures are available at city hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., or on the Wisconsin Elections Commission website. Candidates must have at least 20 valid signatures from the ward to make the ballot, with a maximum of 40. Deputy City Clerk Tracey Ferron asked that candidates reach out to her if they use the website to make sure they have the right papers. Candidates can call city hall at 920-887-4600.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Elections Commission is encouraging candidates to use the postal service to obtain signatures given the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More information on the process is available on the commission website. Ferron asks candidates to be mindful of social distancing and other health guidelines if they do decide to go door-to-door.