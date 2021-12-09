Parade of Lights returns to Wonewoc

Wonewoc will celebrate the holiday season with their annual Lighted Christmas Parade, featuring lighted floats and Santa Clause.
The parade, which is entering its 13th year, is presented by the Wonewoc Area Betterment Club. The event begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and is free for everyone. Floats will start at Baker’s Field before coming down Center Street to downtown Wonewoc, ending at Washington Street.
Organizer Colleen Lehman said the parade will have participants from local businesses and the community, including the police and fire departments. Asked about security for the parade, Lehman said that everyone should feel safe to attend.
Registration for additional floats is open, and anyone wishing to participate in the parade can register with Lehman up until the event by calling 608-464-3900, or by showing up at Baker’s Field between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The parade will have music, a single Santa at the end of the parade “to not confuse the kids,” and announcers.
“We have two great announcers, Jacob Olson and Tom Keller, they’ve done it for several years,” Lehman said.
Following the cancellation of the Mauston Holiday Parade just prior to its start due to the county’s highest in the state COVID-19 numbers, Lehman said viewers could count on the parade going on in Wonewoc.
“It will go on no matter what,” “The reason being is it is an outside event. If people feel comfortable they are welcome to come, if they don’t feel comfortable then by all means don’t come, but we feel since it is an outside event it should be fine.”
Although the outside parade is set to continue, Lehman said there is no after parade event this year because with COVID organizers did not want gatherings inside. However, businesses will be open for viewers to warm up inside of during the route.
For more information, contact Lehman at 608-464-3900 or visit Wonewoc Lighted Christmas Parade on Facebook.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.