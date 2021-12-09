Parade of Lights returns to Wonewoc

Wonewoc will celebrate the holiday season with their annual Lighted Christmas Parade, featuring lighted floats and Santa Clause.

The parade, which is entering its 13th year, is presented by the Wonewoc Area Betterment Club. The event begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 11 and is free for everyone. Floats will start at Baker’s Field before coming down Center Street to downtown Wonewoc, ending at Washington Street.

Organizer Colleen Lehman said the parade will have participants from local businesses and the community, including the police and fire departments. Asked about security for the parade, Lehman said that everyone should feel safe to attend.

Registration for additional floats is open, and anyone wishing to participate in the parade can register with Lehman up until the event by calling 608-464-3900, or by showing up at Baker’s Field between 5 and 5:30 p.m. Dec. 11. The parade will have music, a single Santa at the end of the parade “to not confuse the kids,” and announcers.

“We have two great announcers, Jacob Olson and Tom Keller, they’ve done it for several years,” Lehman said.