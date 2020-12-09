 Skip to main content
Parade of Trees on display until Dec. 30
The Juneau Chamber of Commerce celebrates its 24th annual Parade of Trees through Dec. 30 at the Juneau Public Library, 250 N. Fairchild Ave. The trees were set up by the Dodgeland FFA.

Due to the coronavirus, the number of trees are limited and placed six-feet apart, masks and social distancing are encouraged and the number of people in the library are limited for safety.

Trees can be viewed on the city of Juneau Cable TV Channel 991 at 10 a.m., noon, 5 and 7 p.m., today and Friday, and at 10 a.m., noon and 5 p.m. Sunday. The trees may also be viewed on the Juneau Chamber of Commerce website at juneauchamber.com, the Juneau Public Library website at juneau.lib.wi.us, or the Juneau Public Library Facebook page.

The Juneau Chamber of Commerce encourages online viewing. Library hours are: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

