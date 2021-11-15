Pardeeville Drama Club presents 'Clue'

Pardeeville High School English teacher Gabrielle Bloedel, who is directing “Clue,” said it was nice for the students to return to the stage this year.

“Just getting the kids out here talking to each other, collaborating together and being able to express themselves in a way that’s not homework or tests or anything like that is important,” Bloedel said. “They need that creative outlet.”

Pardeeville sophomore Elaine Hepler, who is playing the role of Mrs. Peacock in the play, is happy to be on stage again.

“I love the people I act with. I love the crew and I love being on stage,” Hepler said. “It’s so much fun to me. That’s like my happy place. I love being on stage. Finally being back on stage and doing stuff again has been so much fun for me.”

Much like the movie, the drama club’s presentation includes three different endings. The audience will get to see all three endings during each performance, as they try to figure out who the murderer is.

Pardeeville junior Braydon Schoeffling, who not only plays the role of Mr. Boddy, a character that faces an unfortunate ending during the show, but is also in charge of costumes and make-up backstage, says people will get a few surprises during the show.