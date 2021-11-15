Pardeeville Drama Club presents 'Clue'

Members of the Pardeeville High School Drama Club will provide a little bit of mystery and plenty of laughs when they make their long-awaited return to the stage and they hope plenty of people will join them as they try to figure who did it, where they did it, and what weapon was used to commit murder at Boddy Manor.
Starting with one performance at 7 p.m. Friday night, followed by two more showings at 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, the club presents the play “Clue,” at the Lenz Auditorium at Pardeeville High School, 120 Oak St. The play follows the script of the movie with the same title that was released in 1985 starring Tim Curry, which was based on the popular murder-mystery board game.
“It’s a lot like the classic Clue game, where you are trying to figure out who the murderer is and who done it, but it’s a little bit different, which makes it a lot of fun,” said Pardeeville senior Abby Breneman, who plays the part of Professor Plum in the play.
The play marks the club’s first public performance since it presented “Arabian Nights” in December 2019. At the end of the last school year, the drama club’s members did do an online presentation called “Bulldog Voices,” which was a compilation of monologues performed by its members, but the COVID-19 pandemic made it impossible for them to do an in-person performance that was open to the public.
Pardeeville High School English teacher Gabrielle Bloedel, who is directing “Clue,” said it was nice for the students to return to the stage this year.
“Just getting the kids out here talking to each other, collaborating together and being able to express themselves in a way that’s not homework or tests or anything like that is important,” Bloedel said. “They need that creative outlet.”
Pardeeville sophomore Elaine Hepler, who is playing the role of Mrs. Peacock in the play, is happy to be on stage again.
“I love the people I act with. I love the crew and I love being on stage,” Hepler said. “It’s so much fun to me. That’s like my happy place. I love being on stage. Finally being back on stage and doing stuff again has been so much fun for me.”
Much like the movie, the drama club’s presentation includes three different endings. The audience will get to see all three endings during each performance, as they try to figure out who the murderer is.
Pardeeville junior Braydon Schoeffling, who not only plays the role of Mr. Boddy, a character that faces an unfortunate ending during the show, but is also in charge of costumes and make-up backstage, says people will get a few surprises during the show.
“People will enjoy the play because it’s really funny,” Schoeffling said. “It’s like the perfect mix of funny, but with a very serious plot. So it’s a comedic murder mystery, which I think makes it very unique.”
Bloedel, who is serving as the sole director of a show for the first time, thinks the audience will enjoy how the cast interacts with each other during the play.
“I think each actor is absolutely perfect for their role, whether they be gender-bending or not,” Bloedel said. “Each of them has such a unique personality that fits the role of the character perfectly, and they can banter with each of each other so well.”
The cast includes Wadsworth, played by Henry Pieper; Yvette, Elizabeth Staupe; Miss Scarlet, Natalie Olson; Mrs. Peacock, Elaine Hepler; Mrs. White, Katherine Rieckmann; Colonel Mustard, Antonio Cebrero; Professor Plum, Abigail Breneman; Mr. Green, Yekaterina Veselovsky; Mr. Boddy, Braydon Schoeffling; The Cook, Alex Fay; The Motorist, Kadi McKittrick; The Cop, Jason Renz; The Singing Telegram Girl, Erika Wickus; FBI Agents, Jade Brinks and Alex Fay.
Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for children 12 and younger, available online at pardeevillelenzauditorium.ludus.com.