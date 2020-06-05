Pardeeville man charged with 9th OWI

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Pardeeville man has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence for the ninth time.

Matthew Hollendyke, 38, was charged May 27 in Columbia County Circuit Court with one count of OWI and one count of operating a vehicle while over the alcohol concentration limit. Both were his ninth offense. Judge Troy Cross set a $10,000 cash bond during a video-conference initial appearance. Hollendyke remains in jail. He faces up to 25 years in prison and $50,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy saw a vehicle traveling at 19 mph on a 25 mph street in Cambria at 1:55 a.m. on May 24. The deputy saw the vehicle swerving and stopping abruptly at stop signs. The driver parked the vehicle, exited and began walking. Two officers made contact with the driver, later identified as Hollendyke, on the steps of a church.

The deputy saw that Hollendyke had bloodshot eyes and that his speech was slurred while swaying and struggling to hold his keys. He registered a 0.346 percent in a preliminary breath test. The legal limit is 0.08 percent.

Hollendyke has previous OWI convictions from 2003 (three), 2004, twice in 2006, 2011 and 2014.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 30.

