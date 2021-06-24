 Skip to main content
Pardeeville man charged with child sexual assault
Columbia County Courthouse wide shot stock

The Columbia County Courthouse is seen in downtown Portage.

 BRAD ALLEN/Daily Register

A Pardeeville man was charged with repeated sexual assault of a child on Wednesday.

Alexander Braun, 22, was charged in Columbia County Circuit Court with one felony count. Court Commissioner Andrea Von Hoff set $500 signature bond, according to court records. He was released from custody of his own recognizance, according to online records. Braun faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County sheriff's deputy spoke with a teen girl in May who reported being sexually assaulted by Braun a few years ago in multiple locations at a residence in Columbia County after Braun would ask her to lay down with him. He was in charge of babysitting and was left alone with the child, law enforcement was told. A witness reported seeing Braun and the child sitting on a bed at the residence.

A pre-trial conference is scheduled for Aug. 23. 

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

