Pardeeville man charged with stealing fentanyl patches from care center patients

A 43-year-old Pardeeville man was charged this week with felony theft and narcotics possession after being accused of stealing fentanyl patches.
Charles J. Frost could face more than 13 years in prison and $35,000 in fines if convicted of the charges. An initial appearance in Columbia County Circuit Court is set for April.
According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff's deputy was sent to the Columbia County Health Care Center in Wyocena in 2017 to investigate theft of medications. The nursing director told the deputy that Frost was an employee at the care center who had been taking fentanyl patches from a patient and using them himself.
The nursing director said she noticed an unusual pattern of Frost changing a patient's fentanyl patches after one or two days, instead of the typical three. According to a log, Frost gave reasons for removing the patches that did not match the patient's physical abilities, like saying the patient had torn up her patches when the patient was unable to reach the area on her body where the patches were.
The director reported being suspicious that the patches were only changed early when Frost was on duty. Frost was allegedly confronted about the issue and admitted to taking the patches off and chewing them for personal use.
According to the criminal complaint, a deputy interviewed Frost and he said he was addicted to opiates, usually purchasing pills, but also taking the patches from the care center for personal use about eight or nine times. A log found he changed the patches 21 times during a period in 2017 and that Frost reported an issue with the adhesive each time.
An initial court appearance is scheduled for April 1.
