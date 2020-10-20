 Skip to main content
Pardeeville man dies in single vehicle crash in Wyocena
Police lights

A man died Sunday in a single vehicle crash in Wyocena, according to a press release from Columbia County Sheriff Roger Brander. 

The 40-year-old driver was identified as Dennis Gammeter Jr., Pardeeville, Wisconsin. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

At 5:17 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call regarding a single vehicle crash on Patchin Road near Cummings Road in the town of Wyocena. The investigation revealed a Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Patchin Road and drifted into the south ditch line. The vehicle then overcorrected and entered the north ditch line while striking a tree.

The only occupant in the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Speed and failure to maintain control appear to be contributing factors to the crash.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Columbia County Medical Examiner’s Office, Wyocena Fire Department, Rio EMS, UW Med-Flight and Blystone’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

