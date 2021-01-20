 Skip to main content
Pardeeville Piggly Wiggly has new owner
Pardeeville Piggly Wiggly has new owner

The Piggly Wiggly in Pardeeville is under new ownership.

Brandon Sosinsky said he took over the Pardeeville store, 514 S. Main St., as of Dec. 27. Sosinsky also bought the Piggly Wiggly in Poynette in 2019 and has worked for the Pig since he was a teenager, including as manager.

"It’s close-by, only 20 minutes away," Sosinsky said. "I thought it was a good opportunity."

He said that he bought the Pardeeville store from Rich and Duane Wipperfurth.

"I’m looking forward continuing to service the Pardeeville community with the store," Sosinsky said.

He said that there will be a meet the new owner sale at some point in the future, with further details to be made available. The event will be announced in the Piggly Wiggly flyer. The plan is to keep the store as is for the most part.

Piggly Wiggly has several stores in the area, including in Poynette, Lodi, Randolph, Markesan, Princeton and Beaver Dam. The company is based in New Hampshire and has more than 530 stores in 17 states, according to the company. All Piggly Wiggly stores are independently owned and operated.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

