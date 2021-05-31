Pardeeville seniors graduate

PARDEEVILLE — When the 48 members of the Pardeeville High School class of 2021 walked across the stage and received their diplomas during a ceremony in the school’s gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, it marked the end of a most unusual school year.

Pardeeville’s seniors spent most of the past nine months preparing for the next chapter of their lives by participating in a hybrid learning model that had them reporting to school two days a week and doing virtual work from home the other three days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That hybrid learning model was something that robbed many of this year’s seniors of some of the choices they would normally get to make during the year, but Pardeeville High School principal Jason LeMay said that is all about to change.

“As you head out today, remember there will be numerous options for you, and your decisions will lead to different events, some good and some bad,” LeMay said during Saturday’s ceremony. “And while you can’t skip ahead to see the outcomes like I did when I used to read those choose-your-own-adventure books, maybe that is why this new adventure is even more exciting.”

Salutatorian Cami Johansen retold many memorable stories from her time attending school in Pardeeville. Many of those stories drew laughter from those in attendance.

