Pardeeville seniors graduate

PARDEEVILLE — When the 48 members of the Pardeeville High School class of 2021 walked across the stage and received their diplomas during a ceremony in the school’s gymnasium on Saturday afternoon, it marked the end of a most unusual school year.
Pardeeville’s seniors spent most of the past nine months preparing for the next chapter of their lives by participating in a hybrid learning model that had them reporting to school two days a week and doing virtual work from home the other three days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. That hybrid learning model was something that robbed many of this year’s seniors of some of the choices they would normally get to make during the year, but Pardeeville High School principal Jason LeMay said that is all about to change.
“As you head out today, remember there will be numerous options for you, and your decisions will lead to different events, some good and some bad,” LeMay said during Saturday’s ceremony. “And while you can’t skip ahead to see the outcomes like I did when I used to read those choose-your-own-adventure books, maybe that is why this new adventure is even more exciting.”
Salutatorian Cami Johansen retold many memorable stories from her time attending school in Pardeeville. Many of those stories drew laughter from those in attendance.
“Because of those stories, and for many more reasons, I can say that I am extremely proud to be part of the class of 2021,” Johansen said. “Knowing where we all started and seeing how far we have come gives me full confidence in all of us to take our unique talents and personalities, and create a positive impact on this world. I am truly excited for all of you.”
Saturday’s ceremony, which lasted a little over an hour, included the high school choir singing Thank You for the Memories, while the senior band members played Good Riddance.
Pardeeville superintendent Gus Knitt, who is retiring at the end of the school year, said this year’s graduates will be prepared for whatever is ahead of them.
“I usually am confident that graduates are leaving with the academic knowledge that they need to go out into the world, and I always wonder if we are sending graduates out with enough life skills to be successful,” Knit said. “This year I am not worried about life skills. Working through distractions, meeting new challenges, time management, patience, perseverance and dealing with change are just a few of the life skills you have had to use just to get to this day. These are skills that you will rely on as you move to the next part of your life.”
Pardeeville valedictorian Julia Rieckmann finished the ceremony by telling her classmates to turn their tassels to the left side of their hats, but before doing that, she talked about what it meant for this year’s seniors to be graduating.
“Today brings the end to a chapter in our lives, but it also opens a new one,” Rieckmann said. “Whether we are moving on to college, tech school or going into the workforce, all of us are starting new experiences. However, I hope that none of us forgets the 14 years we’ve spent together. We’ve all grown up together and influenced each other. We are the class of 2021 and will forever be this.”