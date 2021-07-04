Pardeeville streets full of red, white and blue

As the holiday weekend arrived Pardeeville celebrated with day of events starting with a parade through downtown then moved to

Dozens of local businesses, volunteer groups and countless other organizations travelled behind the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office who led the parade followed by Pardeeville Fire Department.

While some people braved the heat and the sun on the parade route. Some people watched the parade from the shade on the lawn of First Presbyterian Church.

Hundreds lined the parade route on Saturday, which started near Pardeeville Schools went around Pardeeville handing out candies.

“Here have some water,” Jim Helmueller of the Pardeeville Lions Club said as he handed out bottles of water. “It’s a hot one out here. We need everybody to stay hydrated.”

Later on Saturday crowds gathered at Chandler Park where food trucks and other concessions were available.

Michael Alexander and the Big Whiskey Band took the stage inside the beer tent at in the evening. Then the night ended with fireworks.

