Pardeeville theater students set for first performance in auditorium

“She’s really smart,” Rieckmann said. “She’s trying to teach the king lessons about life so that he’s not so evil.”

Added Read: “She evolves as much as the king. She becomes a woman.”

The king is at first cold-hearted and then loving but challenging, too, “It’s that middle period where he’s just OK,” Pieper said. Pieper expects audiences to enjoy the evolution as much as he did.

“I think it shows that people can change, even if they’ve hit rock bottom. I’ve never met anyone who changes as much as my character does, but I think it shows that it’s possible,” Pieper said.

Director Kryzdy Martinez said her cast of 20 students have been rehearsing since September. About half of them are high school students and the other half are from the middle school. They selected “Arabian Nights” because they wanted to piggyback on the success of the “Aladdin” reboot that hit movie theaters in May.

The story of “Arabian Nights” comes from the Middle Eastern collection of folk tales called “One Thousand and One Nights,” Martinez explained, which also tells the story of Aladdin.