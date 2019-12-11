Pardeeville theater students set for first performance in auditorium

PARDEEVILLE — Transformation is a theme for Pardeeville theater students in script and setting — in fiction and reality.
“Everything is different,” eighth-grader Henry Pieper said of Pardeeville Area School District’s first dramatic performance in its new 500-seat, 35,000-square-foot performing arts center.
He plays the king in “Arabian Nights,” a character who undergoes significant changes from the play’s beginning to its end. It debuts Saturday in a space that has improved Pieper’s theater experience in every way he could think of.
“It even smells better,” he said.
They’ve traded their decades-old space at Pardeeville Elementary School for one that provides space for storing costumes and props, creating sets and walking around.
“It’s nice to have a backstage where people aren’t worried about stepping on each other,” said junior Isabelle Read as she applied makeup to junior Julie Rieckmann. They got ready for their first dress rehearsal Monday. “It’s amazing; it’s a huge improvement.”
Rieckmann plays the queen, a character who reads to the king, every night, in an effort to entertain him and avoid being killed. The previously-scorned king marries a new girl every day to avoid betrayal before Rieckmann’s character develops a master plan. The crafty queen wants to save other young women from being killed in the future.
“She’s really smart,” Rieckmann said. “She’s trying to teach the king lessons about life so that he’s not so evil.”
Added Read: “She evolves as much as the king. She becomes a woman.”
The king is at first cold-hearted and then loving but challenging, too, “It’s that middle period where he’s just OK,” Pieper said. Pieper expects audiences to enjoy the evolution as much as he did.
You have free articles remaining.
“I think it shows that people can change, even if they’ve hit rock bottom. I’ve never met anyone who changes as much as my character does, but I think it shows that it’s possible,” Pieper said.
Director Kryzdy Martinez said her cast of 20 students have been rehearsing since September. About half of them are high school students and the other half are from the middle school. They selected “Arabian Nights” because they wanted to piggyback on the success of the “Aladdin” reboot that hit movie theaters in May.
The story of “Arabian Nights” comes from the Middle Eastern collection of folk tales called “One Thousand and One Nights,” Martinez explained, which also tells the story of Aladdin.
“Ours has such a big story-line,” Martinez said of the school play. “No one really ever leaves the stage — everyone is there. A single scene consists of almost the entire cast, all of the time, and so it’s very interactive.”
Martinez said their transition to the new auditorium has presented as many challenges as rewards in the early going. Other school and non-school entities will use the stage regularly and so the theater students need to take down and rebuild their set almost every night, for example.
“Our previous space was disorganized, but it was familiar disorganization,” Martinez said with a laugh. “But this is special. It’s something that’s full of grand possibility as we get more comfortable. The students have been working really, really hard and I don’t think they even really understand how good they’re doing. I’m proud of them.”
Rieckmann said she’s “nervous but mostly excited” about their first performance in the auditorium and still thinks about their first practice in the second week of September. ”That’s when we looked out across the (main floor) for the first time and it was like, ‘Wow, we’re going to put on a play in this space. It’s so much bigger.’”
Pieper remembered it too.
“It’s a big deal because you feel more organized, and that gives us motivation,” he said. “This is basically a gift to us from the taxpayers. They gave us something really nice.”
Follow Noah Vernau on Twitter @NoahVernau or contact him at 608-695-4956.