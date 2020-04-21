Pardeeville woman charged with aiding prison escape

A 46-year-old Pardeeville woman was charged Tuesday after being accused of helping inmates escape from the Columbia County Correctional Institution.
Holly M. Zimdahl was arrested last week and held in jail pending charges. She was charged with aiding an escape and delivering illegal articles to an inmate. Zimdahl faces more than nine years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.
The criminal complaint reveals more details about the prison escape, including Zimdahl reporting violent, threatening notes left for her.
James Newman and Thomas Deering escaped from the prison in Portage on April 16 after not reporting for a bakery shift and scaling the fences. The men were found at a homeless shelter in Rockford, Illinois and arrested the next day.
Law enforcement watched prison video and found a makeshift rope and items of clothing covering the razor-wire fences. A deputy found a crumpled-up note on the ground outside the fences that appeared to provide directions to an address in Madison, leaving from the Best Western motel in Portage where bloody clothes were found.
A detective spoke with a Portage taxi driver who said she was supposed to pick up two men at the Best Western at 4:45 a.m. and take them to the Portage airport. The driver said that when she picked them up, they handed her a $100 bill and asked her to drive them to Madison. She told them that she had to stay within a 10-mile radius of Portage and the furthest she could go was the Piggly Wiggly in Poynette. She said the men accepted that and told her to keep the change from the $100 bill. The driver said that one of the men was on the phone and seemed to be making arrangements to be picked up from the Piggly Wiggly.
A detective spoke with a dispatcher with Portage Cab who said she organized the ride. The dispatcher said she remembered the call because the man talked about why he needed a ride, which usually didn't happen, and that he said he had an interview for a mechanic's position at the airport, which the dispatcher thought was unusual.
Zimdahl worked in the prison kitchen as a civilian. Law enforcement reported a previous search of Zimdahl's vehicle as part of an internal investigation that turned up two phones, $1,400 in fresh $100 bills and a note about where to buy electric fence cutters. Zimdahl was arrested on Thursday.
A jailer reported that Zimdahl reported an unspecified "they" threatened to harm her family and that "they" still had someone on the inside.
A detective later reported finding additional cell phones in Zimdahl's bedroom.
The complaint says that, at the jail, Zimdahl told a detective that she began receiving threatening notes with instructions around the kitchen where she worked. Zimdahl said the notes threatened that "they" would bring severe, violent harm to her family. She said she did not know who "they" were. "They" instructed Zimdahl to hide certain items in the milk cooler, under a crate and under pallets. Zimdahl said she had received the note about the clippers about two weeks before and she placed them in the cooler a few days after that, and that she couldn't find the kind the note instructed her to buy.
The complaint says that Zimdahl knew that it was wrong.
In Illinois, detectives went to Rockford on April 17. An officer with the Rockford Police Department reported that Deering bragged about being the only person in Wisconsin who had escaped from two maximum-security prisons. The complaint says Deering told the officer that he had collected coax cables and yoga mats to protect them from the razor wire. Deering said that it was worth escaping the prison so he could see the sunrise and the sunset. Deering and Newman were arrested after being recognized at the shelter.
Zimdahl had an initial court appearance Tuesday via video and was released on a $10,000 signature bond. She was ordered to stay away from the prison and to have no contact with any staff or inmates, other than family members. She may return once with law enforcement to get personal belongings. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 1.
Newman escaped from a supervised living facility in Jackson County on July 17, 2012, according to state Department of Corrections’ inmate records. He was located and placed in a supervised living facility July 24, 2012 in Florida and then returned to Jackson County in October 2013. He was eventually found guilty in Jackson County on felony charges of escape (sentenced to six years in state prison), kidnapping (sentenced to 25 years) and theft of movable property (sentenced to six years).
Newman was initially found guilty in Brown County in 2009 on six felony counts of discharging a firearm in a vehicle or building, according to online court records. His probation for these charges was revoked in 2011 and state Department of Corrections’ inmate records show that he had been imprisoned since 2011 and was at CCI since November 2018.
Deering had escaped from Waupun Correctional Institution Oct. 4, 2002 by hiding in the back of a delivery truck and was back in custody again on Dec. 1, 2002.
In 2016, Deering was convicted in Columbia County of felony battery by prisoners and was sentenced to two more years in prison. He has served his prison sentences at CCI since April 2012.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.