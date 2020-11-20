Pardeeville woman receives deferred prosecution in reckless endangerment case

A Pardeeville area woman received deferred prosecution after being charged with reckless endangerment.

Kayla Russell pleaded no contest to the felony charge Nov. 12. She struck a deferred prosecution agreement with the prosecutor. Judge W. Andrew Voigt accepted the agreement, which will last 18 months, and withheld sentencing after finding Russell guilty due to the no contest plea. Russell faced up to 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines if convicted of the charge.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County deputy responded to a call in the town of Wyocena of someone driving a vehicle with a man on the hood Sept. 12. The deputy went to the residence and spoke to the man, who said he and Russell got into an argument that became physical over money. He alleged that Russell drove a vehicle at him in the yard after taking his glasses and he jumped on the hood to avoid being hit before calling 911 and taking a video while the vehicle drove on the road between 30 and 60 miles per hour. The deputy reported viewing the video which contained moving trees and wind noises.

The complaint said the deputy spoke with Russell, who said there was an argument over money and alleged the man grabbed and pulled at her and ripped her sweatshirt pockets. She said she ran to her vehicle to leave the property, but the man would not let her leave because he believed she took his glasses and got onto the hood to prevent her from leaving. The complaint says she admitted to driving the vehicle on the road at 40 mph.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

