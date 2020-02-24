Parents push to remove controversial book from Columbus Elementary School library

CES Principal Beth Hellpap isn’t sure when the book came to the school’s library. Pollnow’s 6-year-old daughter, a kindergarten student at CES, brought the book home in January.

“When I saw what she had and I really looked at it, I was like ‘Whoa, what is this?’” Pollnow said.

Pollnow said he tried discussing the book with Superintendent Annette Deuman, but didn’t receive much feedback. Deuman attended the Feb. 21 meeting, taking notes, but did not participate. The meeting was led by Director of Curriculum and Instruction Becky Schmidt and included Hellpap, Columbus Intermediate and Middle School Principal Loren Glasbrenner and library staff.

“The district administrator is not participating in this discussion, but is here and will ultimately receive our written recommendation as a result of what this committee will do,” Schmidt said.

Pollnow and a few additional parents and grandparents attended, including his mother, Esther Pollnow. The district has scheduled a follow-up meeting for Friday at 3:30 p.m. at the district office conference room.

“I think if more people would have known about it, they would have shown up,” Pollow said of the meeting.