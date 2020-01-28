Park Plaza Pizza in Beaver Dam seeks grant for exterior remodel

Beaver Dam’s Park Plaza Pizza is about to get some new toppings.

The iconic pizza restaurant, 233 Front St., has applied for a grant from the city to update its exterior. The proposal calls for new plants and lights, updated lettering and awnings to match the Italian flag. Outdoor seating will also be a possibility.

The plans have gone through the city’s landmark commission and the community development committee gave final approval Tuesday. The Common Council does not have to vote on it, City Attorney Maryann Schacht said.

Park Plaza still needs final estimates, but the work is expected to cost around $20,000, and the city grant will cover one-half, or roughly $10,000. Last year, the city lumped together money from a tax increment finance district that generates its own revenue and money that had been borrowed for facade improvements to create a new grant program.

The new grant program is intended to provide funding that would encourage new businesses to come to Beaver Dam or existing businesses to make improvements.

“I hope you enjoy what it’s going to look like,” said Tom Salomaki, owner of Park Plaza.

