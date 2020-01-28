Park Plaza Pizza in Beaver Dam seeks grant for exterior remodel

Beaver Dam’s Park Plaza Pizza is about to get some new toppings.
The iconic pizza restaurant, 233 Front St., has applied for a grant from the city to update its exterior. The proposal calls for new plants and lights, updated lettering and awnings to match the Italian flag. Outdoor seating will also be a possibility.
The plans have gone through the city’s landmark commission and the community development committee gave final approval Tuesday. The Common Council does not have to vote on it, City Attorney Maryann Schacht said.
Park Plaza still needs final estimates, but the work is expected to cost around $20,000, and the city grant will cover one-half, or roughly $10,000. Last year, the city lumped together money from a tax increment finance district that generates its own revenue and money that had been borrowed for facade improvements to create a new grant program.
The new grant program is intended to provide funding that would encourage new businesses to come to Beaver Dam or existing businesses to make improvements.
“I hope you enjoy what it’s going to look like,” said Tom Salomaki, owner of Park Plaza.
City officials are looking to improve the appearance of the corner where Park Plaza is and where other businesses including the wine bar and the movie theater have completed facade work.
“To me, the improvements I see here, especially on that busy corner, would be a huge asset,” said Ric Fiegel of the community development committee.
Mary Vogl-Rauscher, community development coordinator for Beaver Dam, has been working on the project and said it’s also been approved by the inspector. She said Salomaki worked hard to keep the contractors for the project local.
Work will be completed by Ken Kelm Painting, Hometown Glass, Design Advertising, Sunsation Electric, K&B Tree and Park Plaza itself.
“It should be an absolutely pretty facade,” she said.
Nunatak Coffee received $80,000 grant last year to renovate a building on South Spring Street and move its downtown shop from the current South Center Street locations with expanded offerings.
The committee’s approval on Tuesday was contingent upon two of its new members being confirmed by the Common Council this Monday.
Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.