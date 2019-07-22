The wild, wild west is making a comeback as the 29th Annual Parkfest returns to Lyndon Station. This year’s event takes place July 26-27 at Travis Fitzgerald Memorial Park in Lyndon Station, with “Wild, Wild West” the theme for the festivities.
Parkfest got its start in 1990, as a celebration of the renaming of the park to Travis Fitzgerald Memorial Park, and has continued every year since.
“It is a village event for the entire community,” said Becky Coley, organizer. “Proceeds from the event benefit Lyndon Station Park Department and the Lyndon Knights Snowmobile Club.”
Parkfest kicks off at 6 p.m. July 26 with Friday Night Lights, a summer league exhibition, followed by garden tractor pulls and a softball tournament at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., Dr Bob DJ Service performs. Concessions and a beer tent are also available.
“It’s very family friendly,” said Coley. “There is inflateables, a clown, a magician who will also walk around and interact with the kids. “
On July 27 events continue with more softball games starting at 10 a.m. A kiddie parade starts at 1:45 p.m., followed by the Parkfest parade at 2 p.m. Floats for the parades are decorated to fit the “Wild, Wild West” theme. At 3 p.m. kids can enter into a pedal pull, and at 4 p.m. Drinkin’ Mans Band offers live music. Magician Ryan Martin performs at 4:30, and at 7 p.m. Trailer Kings performs. The event concludes with the “area’s best fireworks” by Badgerland Pyrotechnics at 10 p.m.
“We’re always excited for the whole event,” said Coley. “(But) we have really fantastic fireworks.”
Parade marshals this year are Dan and Lois Andres from Beagle’s Bar and Grill. Attendance at Parkfest is free, but donations and sponsors are welcome. For more information contact Coley at 608-547-7112.
