Parks committee to start up in Beaver Dam, food truck rules forwarded

A new committee dealing with parks and public spaces in Beaver Dam is due to get to work.

On Monday, the administrative committee of the Beaver Dam Common Council accepted a request to set up an official parks and placemaking committee for the city that will act in an advisory manner to staff working on parks, recreation and public spaces. Placemaking is the planning, designing and management of public space.

The goal is to create public spaces that promote health, happiness and well-being. Committee members will have meetings, support research and analysis and provide recommendations at the direction of the council.

City Attorney Maryann Schacht said the committee will consist of volunteers and will be publicly accessible.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Becky Glewen will appoint five citizens and two council members to the committee, including a chairperson. Terms will last two years ending April 30. The citizen member terms will be staggered, and initial appointments will include a one-year position to create the stagger. Community Activities and Services Administrator Jana Stephens and Parks Supervisor John Neumann will be liaisons to the committee.