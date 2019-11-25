It was easy for Toby Monogue, the new manager of the Portage Parks and Recreation Department, to see how the “heart” of the city could be changed for the better during its annual yuletide celebration.
“It’s such a unique downtown,” Monogue said. “What a great opportunity to do a little bit more.”
Monogue began his tenure with the city in August after working 18 years for the town of Mukwonago in Waukesha County. His fresh eyes saw where improvements could be made in the downtown Commerce Plaza, the "mini park" overseen by the parks department.
With the help of supplies from Marianne Hanson, Portage Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, the department was able to add more lights to the plaza downtown, where the tree lighting ceremony will take place Friday.
“I just thought, ‘Let’s make it more festive,’” Monogue said. “I think we can make the area more festive and lit up for the holidays.”
The parks department also provided its own lights, and workers were hanging strings along bare trees at the plaza Monday morning. Emmett McCarthy, arborist and parks maintenance crew member, said volunteers would arrange garland along the railings and that more lights would be strung along the perimeter of the octagonal structure, which stores supplies and provides restrooms for the public.
“They’re trying to make it really be a showcase for people to see,” Hanson said.
Planners for the festivities are excited to see additions as well. Parade Planner Fiorella Neira said there are more participants than in past years, with 36 floats slated to take part in the annual procession from Pauquette Park to the downtown square. When she began four years ago, there were 25 floats. Nearly all are local businesses, she said.
“It’s grown throughout the years, so that’s good,” Neira said.
The festivities set to begin at 6 p.m. are hosted by Downtown Portage Inc. The parade will be followed by live performances surrounding the tree lighting. The evergreen has already been set up in the plaza, decorated in preparation of the event. Singers and dancers will celebrate the moment Santa lights the tree.
That moment has grown, too. Spectators used to fit in the plaza, but now roads have to be closed to accommodate the crowd, Neira said.
“It’s been really cool to see the community jump in and be involved,” she said.
Neira said some of the live performances are dependent on the weather. There will also be events Saturday, beginning with Santa’s Downtown Real Live Reindeer & Elf Hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conjunction with Small Business Saturday. A children’s movie will be playing for free with the donation of a non-perishable food item at Portage Theatre.
Santa will fly into town -- in a plane -- around 10 a.m. Friday, landing at Portage Municipal Airport to begin the weekend events.
