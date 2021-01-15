Parties agree to end Juneau sidewalk case

A court case involving a sidewalk project in the city of Juneau came to an abrupt end Thursday with the parties agreeing to drop the matter.

The Slayton family filed a suit against the city in 2019 in light of a street construction project on Downie Drive and Leonard Avenue that included new curb and gutter, driveway aprons and sidewalks. Residents were assessed for the sidewalks on their property taxes, which is allowed under state law. The city of Juneau has its own ordinance requiring the addition of sidewalks on streets without during reconstruction projects.

A trial was scheduled in the case for Thursday and Friday. However, court documents showed the parties agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled, and without any costs. Judge Brian Pfitzinger accepted the dismissal and the trial was removed from the calendar.

The Slaytons argued that that the city did not adequately demonstrate the sidewalks would bring a benefit to them under the law. They sought to have the assessment of about $4,300 modified or overturned. The family has said that they chose the house in Juneau because it was on a cul-de-sac with no sidewalks to help their child with special needs, who knew best how to safely and independently move and live in a home space without sidewalks, and the major change brought hardship for the family.