Beaver Dam will not host the Patriot Tour launch or homecoming next year.
The Nation of Patriots volunteer organization runs the 110-day, 14,500-mile motorcycle tour transporting the U.S. flag through the 48 contiguous states to raise money for veterans. In 2018 and 2019, the tour started and ended in Beaver Dam. Next year, the host sites will be in Arizona.
“Hosting the start and finish of the Patriot Tour is a tremendous honor. Our leadership team unanimously agrees that, because this effort is run and supported by a whole Nation of Patriots, the honor should be shared among our great states," said Bill Sherer, the founder of the Nation of Patriots, in a statement. "It is our hope that this will signal to the rest of the participants that they too could become a host city or state and, with that, they will all rise to the occasion, strengthening our organization nationwide."
According to a schedule posted to the Nation of Patriots Facebook page, the tour will start in Williams, Arizona, and end in Scottsdale. The tour will arrive in Beaver Dam on July 25.
Beaver Dam will remain the "official home" of the Patriot Tour. As host site, motorcycles left from downtown with the flag in tow and returned in September with a homecoming ceremony at Swan City Park. The Nation of Patriots announced this year it had raised $1 million over the past 10 years.
Interviews for the 2021 host site are underway, according to the press release.
