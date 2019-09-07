The flag made it back to Beaver Dam alongside a major announcement.
The tenth annual Patriot Tour came to a close at Swan City Park on Saturday, bringing a US flag home after riders carried it through all 48 contiguous US states while raising money for wounded veterans and their families. The motorcycle tour has raised over $1 million since its first launch ten years ago.
"To fail in this so simple of civic duties is to forsake everything that has ever been earned for us as Americans," said Bill Sherer, the founder of the Patriot Tour, run by the Nation of Patriots nonprofit. "We owe it to our veterans, to those serving, to the memory of the fallen, our fellow Americans, our neighbors, our families. We owe it to do everything we can to uphold this duty. That is the promise of this organization."
Riders ushered the flag through downtown Beaver Dam and into Swan City Park for ceremony to bring the flag into the care of Mayor Becky Glewen and the city of Beaver Dam. Last year, the tour also started and ended in Beaver Dam.
"I'm thankful to everyone across the nation that has come together to support our veterans," Glewen said. "Thank you veterans for all of our everyday freedoms."
She noted that the flag returned the same weekend the American Legion designated as the Celebration of Freedom event, honoring 100 years of its activities.
The event at Swan City Park also featured the Wisconsin Veterans Museum's traveling Vietnam veteran memorial exhibit, a wall depicting photos for each of the Wisconsinites listed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. and the Highground Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Neillsville.
The ceremony included a surprise guest: Charles Brady, a Marine Corps veteran who served in World War II. He read a poem he wrote during his time in service.
"This is why we do what we do," said Brad Weber of the Nation of Patriots.
Kim Galske, a Marines Corps veteran and the reigning Mrs. Wisconsin, spoke of the importance of the work to help veterans in need when they return to the US.
"I was a statistic. I was a single mother, right out of a divorce, right out of active duty, and found myself homeless," she said. "I put myself together, and with the help of local nonprofits and programs, I now stand before you as the light to those who those who think they have no voice. That is what this crown represents."
Another major addition to the Patriot Tour this year was the flag of the Navajo nation, which joined the other flags around the country, the first time the flag of another sovereign nation flew alongside the US flag during the ride. Volunteers with the Nation of Patriots have worked with the Navajo Hopi Honor Riders, which works to support veterans of the Navajo and Hopi tribes, both of which have many members serving in the military.
The Nation of Patriots is a volunteer nonprofit that offers its proceeds directly to veterans it helps, working with VA facilities and other organizations to identify families in need. Anyone wishing to donate to the Nation of Patriots can do so at nationofpatriots.org/donate.
