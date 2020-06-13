Patriot Tour returns to Beaver Dam: Proceeds support disabled vets and their families

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The 11th annual Patriot Tour returns to Beaver Dam July 25 and 26 and will be welcomed with events planned for both days, organizers confirmed Thursday.

The 2020 Patriot Tour was scheduled to depart Williams, Arizona, on Saturday, May 23. This year the tour launched virtually due to CLOVID-19 restrictions. As it is on motorcycles in the open air, it will continue as planned. The 110-day, 14,500-mile journey of one American flag will criss-cross the country. Riders across the country are encouraged to accompany the flag as it makes its rounds. The tour will conclude Sept. 12 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Patriot Tour, presented by Nation of Patriots, is the vehicle through which funds are raised. Nation of Patriots donates 100 percent of funds raised to veterans in need. The organization’s administrative costs are covered by corporate sponsors. Work is done by a team of volunteers across the country.

According to the press release, “Nation of Patriots is an entirely volunteer-powered organization that strives to unite Americans under the flag, honoring the men and women who protect American freedom.”

To date more than $1.1 million has been raised.