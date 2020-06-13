Patriot Tour returns to Beaver Dam: Proceeds support disabled vets and their families

The 11th annual Patriot Tour returns to Beaver Dam July 25 and 26 and will be welcomed with events planned for both days, organizers confirmed Thursday.
The 2020 Patriot Tour was scheduled to depart Williams, Arizona, on Saturday, May 23. This year the tour launched virtually due to CLOVID-19 restrictions. As it is on motorcycles in the open air, it will continue as planned. The 110-day, 14,500-mile journey of one American flag will criss-cross the country. Riders across the country are encouraged to accompany the flag as it makes its rounds. The tour will conclude Sept. 12 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
The Patriot Tour, presented by Nation of Patriots, is the vehicle through which funds are raised. Nation of Patriots donates 100 percent of funds raised to veterans in need. The organization’s administrative costs are covered by corporate sponsors. Work is done by a team of volunteers across the country.
According to the press release, “Nation of Patriots is an entirely volunteer-powered organization that strives to unite Americans under the flag, honoring the men and women who protect American freedom.”
To date more than $1.1 million has been raised.
“Our hope is that by the time the flag reaches Beaver Dam, it will be business as usual,” said Bill Sherer, founder and executive director of the Nation of Patriots. “With Covid-19 and ensuring the safety of our volunteers, it’s obviously a whole new animal for us this year. But like everyone else, we’re doing our best to adapt, survive and thrive. Our mission remains the same and the need is great, so we move forward and are determined to succeed. Nation of Patriots is dedicated to raising funds for disabled veterans who need support, now more than ever.”
The ride has a strong connection to Beaver Dam, and has always included Beaver Dam as part of its journey. In 2018 and 2019, the tour started and ended in Beaver Dam. Details about events planned for the Beaver Dam stop are being finalized with city officials and will be released in coming weeks.
“The people of Beaver Dam and city officials have always been so supportive of this effort and we are eager to celebrate the tour’s arrival with the community we call home,” said Sherer. “Volunteers are always welcome to join the cause.”
The organization identifies those who will benefit from its funds by working closely with Veterans Administration facilities and other veterans groups across the country.
During its past 10 journeys across the nation, the Patriot Tour flag has flown over the White House, on the USS Independence Aircraft Carrier, in an F-16 fighter jet over the Nevada desert “and on the motorcycles of more than 1,000 flag bearers with escort riders numbering in the hundreds of thousands.”
To learn more about the Nation of Patriots visit www.nationofpatriots.org. Regular updates are also posted on the organization’s Facebook page. For more information about event details visit The 2020 Patriot Tour schedule www.nationofpatriots.com/nation-of-patriots-tour/.
Donations of any size are welcome and can be made at any of the tour stops, online at www.nationofpatriots.org or by U.S. mail to Nation of Patriots, P.O. Box 73, Sussex, Wisconsin 53089.
